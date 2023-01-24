ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Does China want nuclear superiority?

By Matthew R. Costlow, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnCbi_0kPJ9O1n00

Congress is famous for thinking as far ahead as the next election. But if it wants to meet the scale and scope of China’s nuclear challenge to the world order, it must rise above its well-earned reputation.

China’s President Xi Jinping, in 2017, presented his vision of China becoming the world leader in a number of areas, including advanced manufacturing, science, economic strength and, of course, military power.

As part of this drive for supremacy, China recently doubled the size of its nuclear arsenal and is projected to grow much more. The questions now are: How high will it go, and what should we do about it?

Some analysts believe China might limit its buildup because it will not have the required fissile material for that many new weapons. Others say it’s “no time to panic” since China will not match U.S. nuclear force levels for more than a decade.

Some U.S. defense hawks, meanwhile, feel vindicated after their concerns about a Chinese nuclear “sprint to parity” — roundly mocked a decade ago — now appear justified.

How should the United States think about China’s nuclear future? One way to look at where China may be going is to look back at where the United States has been.

In 1963, the U.S. nuclear arsenal was clearly superior to that of the Soviets, leading the intelligence community to assess that Soviets were not “attempting to match the US in numbers of weapons for intercontinental attack.” Five years later, when the Soviets had in fact gained parity with the United States in that area, the intelligence community thought that surely now they would be satisfied.

They weren’t. They continued growing their nuclear forces to such an extent that, in the 1980s, the United States began to fear that they would begin believing their larger nuclear force provided the necessary leverage to act aggressively around the world.

The United States paid for its underestimation of Soviet nuclear intentions with expensive crash nuclear weapon programs that became politically divisive and difficult to sustain in Congress.

It must not make the same mistake with China. There is a serious possibility that China’s potential drive to nuclear parity with the United States is just the first step towards an end goal of nuclear superiority. Xi himself stated that China’s mission is to have its military modernization “basically completed” by 2035 and to be a “world-class” force by mid-century. Those dates, when overlaid on China’s projected nuclear forces, present a disturbing picture.

In 2020, the Department of Defense estimated China’s nuclear stockpile would total about 400 warheads by 2030. Instead of taking 10 years, however, China took only one — it surpassed 400 warheads in 2021.

The Department of Defense now estimates China will likely have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030 and 1,500 by 2035. But these projections, like their predecessors, might seriously underestimate China’s ambitions.

Washington began its own nuclear modernization effort in 2010 but each replacement program’s timeline is measured in decades, making progress sclerotic. And since the United States did not anticipate China’s meteoric nuclear rise in 2010, the U.S. force risks becoming dangerously insufficient in the 2030s, if not before.

The United States can implement some significant stop-gap measures in the next few years, such as uploading additional nuclear warheads to intercontinental missiles and adding cruise missiles to deployed bombers.

But given Beijing’s long time horizon for nuclear competition, and lengthy lead times for nuclear weapon production in the United States, Congress must act quickly if it wants to have an effect by the 2030s. Congress requires the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to produce no fewer than 80 nuclear “pits” per year — the cores of nuclear warheads — by 2030. The NNSA will not make that deadline but even if it did, 80 pits per year is likely insufficient.

The plan is to eventually produce 50 of those 80 pits per year at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina but the huge complex could accommodate up to 125 pits per year, providing a valuable option for production expansion.

Xi Jinping has been explicit about his desire for China to meet and exceed U.S. capabilities over the next 30 years. As part of that drive, China is building a larger nuclear arsenal to enable its aggression. The United States must respond by strengthening its nuclear arsenal to better enable deterrence.

Matthew R. Costlow is a senior analyst at the National Institute for Public Policy . Follow him on Twitter @emartin tt_Costlow .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Israel is ready to strike Iran’s nuclear program if necessary — America must prepare to work with it

Perhaps for the first time, an Israeli government is unified in its determination to prevent a nuclear Iran at all costs, presenting a truly credible military threat. The last time there might have been a credible US military threat against Iran’s nuclear program was in 2003, when Iran paused elements of its nuclear program fearing America would attack after invading Iraq. The last time there was a credible Israeli military threat against Iran’s nuclear facilities was probably in 2012, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened and considered striking. But he held off as the Obama administration publicly undermined the threat, there was...
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
msn.com

Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.

North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
The Atlantic

How China Is Using Vladimir Putin

Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort

President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

860K+
Followers
94K+
Post
611M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy