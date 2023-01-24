Read full article on original website
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shootings charged with 7 counts of murder
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has charged the suspected gunman in the fatal shootings at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, with seven counts of murder. Chunli Zhao made his first court appearance Wednesday, where he held up a piece of paper to shield his face from the cameras. The 66-year-old, who had two court appointed attorneys and an interpreter, did not enter a plea. Zhao is being held without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told reporters outside the courtroom that Zhao spoke to detectives following his arrest, adding...
At least 7 killed in two related shootings in Half Moon Bay, officials say
At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at two different nurseries in Half Moon Bay, California, San Mateo County officials said Monday. The suspect, who is believed to be an employee of at least one of the nurseries, has been taken into custody. Watch the officials' press conference here.
Eight shot in Oakland, one fatally, in California's third mass shooting in as many days
Eight people were shot – one fatally – in Oakland Monday evening, police there say – the third mass shooting in as many days in California and second in the Bay Area on Monday alone. Police say officers were sent to investigate a ShotSpotter activation – gunfire...
CBS News
UPDATE: One killed in Oakland mass shooting at video shoot; 3rd mass shooting in California in 3 days
OAKLAND -- A mass shooting at a gas station in Oakland Monday evening killed at least one person and injured at least seven others, the second mass shooting in the Bay Area Monday and the third in California in three days. Mario Navarro died in the shooting reported just after...
Biden calls for assault weapons ban, but it lacks support in Congress
In the wake of two mass shootings in California, President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, just a few months after he signed into law bipartisan gun control legislation that fell short of banning the deadly weapons. On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., killing 11 and wounding several others. And on Monday, seven people were killed in two related shootings in Half Moon Bay in Northern California. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified the weapon used in the Monterey Park mass shooting as a semiautomatic MAC-10 assault weapon, but a description...
Judge orders release of video of attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
Sacramento — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to keep it secret.San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented CBS News, The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence. The San Francisco District Attorney's...
