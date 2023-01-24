Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Arhaus, Inc. ARHS. Retail Stocks Surge to 52-Week Highs: Time to Buy?. Stocks have enjoyed a nice start to the new year, with the more aggressive pockets of the market leading the charge. In the face of an economic slowdown and potential recession, a strong and resilient consumer (along with a January market rally) has sent individual retail stocks to heights not seen in over a year.

9 HOURS AGO