Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Tristan Thompson’s mom’s ‘unfair’ death

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Khloé Kardashian honored Tristan Thompson’s late mother in a touching tribute three weeks after Andrea Thompson’s “brutally unfair” death .

The “Kardashians” star posted throwback photos with Andrea via Instagram Monday, writing that she has been “avoiding” addressing the tragedy online.

“I have so much to say but nothing at all,” the 38-year-old explained. “I have so many emotions and still I feel numb.

“This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum continued. “But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult.”

Khloé Kardashian paid tribute to Tristan Thompson’s late mother via Instagram.
khloekardashian/Instagram

Kardashian, who called Andrea’s passing impossible to “fathom,” went on to reference Tristan, 31, and his brothers, Dishawn, Daniel and Amari, in the social media upload.

“I know you never wanted to leave your boys,” the reality star wrote. “They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. … They have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Kardashian called Andrea’s four surviving sons “warriors.”

News broke on Jan. 6 that Andrea had died the previous day after suffering a heart attack in her Toronto home.

Celebrity deaths 2023: Actors, singers and stars we lost this year

When the former school bus driver was buried in Canada one week later, Kardashian attended the funeral alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian.

Tristan has yet to break his silence on Andrea’s passing.
Getty Images

While Thompson has yet to break his silence on his mom’s passing via social media, Jenner, 67, has honored Andrea on the app.

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” the “heartbroken” talent manager captioned an Instagram carousel earlier this month.

“What a blessing you were to your family!!!” she added. “I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light.”

Kimberly Brosco
2d ago

you'll be right back in Tristan life as he and his brother need a mommy now you'll be perfect khole you feel u need to take care of your man who has brought u down to your lowest and nourish him back again ! think of u think of your blood children Tristan is a big boy he can take care of himself and his family let it be ! greive but greive alone!

