C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Student loan debt may bite future Social Security checks, as forgiveness hangs in balance

While the promise of student loan debt relief seems to slip further out of reach, the prospects of the debt coming back to bite people in their retirement grows. That is because student loan debt delinquencies can be deducted from Social Security benefits to the tune of thousands of dollars per year. The number of debtors is rising, along with delinquencies, according to a recent study by Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research. In fact, student loan delinquency rates have surpassed all other types of consumer debt delinquencies between 2012 and early 2020.
Invest in a CD to Maximize Your Savings as Interest Rates Rise

As the Federal Reserve continues to raise its benchmark interest rate to fight inflation, many consumers are looking for ways to boost their savings for a variety of reasons. While some are simply looking for ways to save money on everyday expenses, others are considering what they should do with their current savings nest egg.
5 Taxes That Might Surprise Retirees

How common sources of income are taxed is one of the most overlooked aspects of retirement planning. If you're like many Americans, you may have a number in mind as to how much you want to accumulate...
Stimulus Update: Cities Step in With Fresh Stimulus Payments

Cities appear better able to target residents most in need of assistance. Nearly 12% of Americans live in poverty. Cities are implementing their own version of stimulus payment by providing needy households with guaranteed income. These guaranteed income programs don't last forever but are designed to provide financial relief for...
Fintech Platform Happy Money Protects Against Leading Causes of Borrower Defaults Through New Loan Payment Protection Offering, Reducing Stress for Credit Union Partners and Consumers Alike

PRNewswire/ -- , a leading platform for unsecured lending in partnership with credit unions, today announced the launch of. CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. , a first-of-its-kind solution for personal loans that provides borrower protection in the event of financial hardship due to involuntary unemployment or disability caused by illness or injury. Going forward, this loan payment protection will be included with every.
Resolve to Review Your Life Insurance Coverage

Unlike other resolutions, here’s one you can keep. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Exercise more, eat healthy, lose weight, spend more time with family and friends. By now, all those well-intentioned resolutions you made for the coming year may have fallen by the wayside. If you own a life insurance policy, however, the start of a new year is the perfect time to make one resolution you can actually keep: Schedule a comprehensive review of your coverage, to ensure you don’t have a gap in your protection.
Suze Orman Warns That Layoffs Are Starting. Here's How to Prepare

More jobs could wind up on the chopping block this year. Although unemployment is low on a national level, a number of big-name companies have recently announced layoffs. It's important to gear up for job loss, even if your role seems secure right now. Pay attention to what moves your...
Charles C. Milliken: Debts, deficits and doom

Decades ago, when I was still teaching the youth of this land, in every micro-economics class I’d show the assembled scholars how to become multimillionaires by the time they retired. Guaranteed. (System available on request: send me a SASE containing a check for $100. Money-back guarantee.) To do this, they’d have to save $2,000 a year. “We’re doomed!” said one co-ed. “We’re not going to save money.”  ...
Protecting your life insurance after layoffs

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Life insurance is an investment vehicle that...
This week's student loan refinancing rates: January 24, 2023

What are the perks of refinancing your student loan?. Is it difficult to get approved for student loan refinancing?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
