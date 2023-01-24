Renewable Energy Premiums on the Rise: kWh Analytics Partners with Aspen Insurance to Launch Property Insurance

Read full article on original website
Related
Amerisave Mortgage Partners With Ladder to Provide Customers With Affordable, Flexible Life Insurance Coverage
Life insurance is the latest addition to AmeriSave’s growing product offering. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , one of the nation’s leading online home mortgage lenders, has launched a new partnership withLadder, the leader in digital life insurance, aimed at helping customers protect their homes and family with affordable and flexible life insurance coverage.
Assurant Partners with Altelium to Advance Battery Electric Vehicle Protection and Products Through Accelerated EV Battery Analytics & Consumer Insights
Partnership bolsters Assurant’s ability to offer products like Assurant EV One Protection℠ by combining real-time battery and actuarial data with enhanced modeling and AI. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, today announced...
Straight Life Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Allianz, AXA, Generali
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Straight Life Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Straight Life Insurance Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for generating mobility insurance products using ride-sharing telematics data (USPTO 11544791): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannan,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11544791, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of EyeMed Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. EIC, along with. EyeMed Vision Care, LLC. , are the. North America. -based entities...
How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s
Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.
Truth About Cars
Insurance Companies Are Refusing to Cover Certain Hyundai and Kia Models
You’ve probably heard about the TikTok-inspired uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts, where the lack of an immobilizer has given thieves an open invitation. Beyond the stress that your car could be stolen at any time, insurance companies now appear to be less willing to cover the vehicles. The...
Car insurance prices will jump in 2023. Here’s why — and how you can save
Experts expect insurance prices to rise about 8.4% in 2023.
Beyond inflation: Why car insurance rates are expected to rise in 2023
Auto insurance rates are projected to increase in 2023. Here’s how to lower your monthly car payments.
Cowbell Launches "Cowbell Academy", New eLearning Center Dedicated to Cyber Insurance
With 48% of insurance brokers and agents uncomfortable explaining cyber insurance to their clients, Academy strengthens insurance brokers' knowledge of standalone cyber insurance. PLEASANTON, Calif. ,. Jan. 25, 2023. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of. ,...
LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers
WARREN, N.J. MUMBAI, India , Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has partnered with. Duck Creek Technologies. (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft...
Bermuda Risk Summit 2023 – 27 January Last Chance to Secure Early Bird Rate
March 6-8 , are reminded the early bird registration price will end tomorrow, Friday, 27 January. Included in the early bird price are keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches, an evening seaside soiree, and an island lunch cruise. Overseas guests should also act before midnight on Mon. day,. February 6.
Freddie Mac Brings Greater Diversity and Equity to its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer Programs
MCLEAN, Va. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs acquired credit protection of approximately. $833 million. on more than. $50 billion. unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage loans, brokered by. Aon plc. , a leading global...
Fintech Platform Happy Money Protects Against Leading Causes of Borrower Defaults Through New Loan Payment Protection Offering, Reducing Stress for Credit Union Partners and Consumers Alike
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading platform for unsecured lending in partnership with credit unions, today announced the launch of. CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. , a first-of-its-kind solution for personal loans that provides borrower protection in the event of financial hardship due to involuntary unemployment or disability caused by illness or injury. Going forward, this loan payment protection will be included with every.
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Insurance IT Spending Market : Key Players Diebold, Acer, Aegis, Atom Technologies
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance IT Spending Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance IT Spending market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are.
Insurance Claim Investigation Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again : UKPI, Kelmar Global, Brumell Group
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Claim Investigation Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Insurance Claim Investigation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
pv-magazine-usa.com
US renewable PPA price hikes cool off as material costs fall
In a quarterly report on large-scale renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPA), energy advisory firm Edison Energy shared that price increases in the US market continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace than experienced since Q2 2021. Tracking 120 projects with commercial operations dates slated through 2026, the report...
NsureHub Revolutionizes Auto Insurance Market with Online Quoting Platform
Clearwater, FL - NsureHub is excited to announce the launch of its online auto insurance quoting platform for customers, aimed at making NsureHub the only marketplace for all personal insurance needs. The platform gives customers the ability to compare the market and purchase auto insurance quickly and easily. The company...
Patent Issued for Automated inspection system and method (USPTO 11546507): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bartee,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11546507 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Documenting the state of a rental property, such as an apartment, prior to moving in can be a time-consuming and frustrating experience for tenants and landlords. Video documentation of the state of the apartment prior to move-in can be a way to establish near indisputable proof of the condition of the apartment. However, leaving this process to the tenant themselves, without assistance, presents several drawbacks, especially in the event of special provisions in the lease related to specific features of the rental property, such as appliances; outbuildings; or personal property belonging to the landlord stored on the property. Video footage captured by the tenant may not be sufficiently clear to establish the condition of the apartment; important features of the rental property may be left out of the footage; and such footage then needs to be stored in a way that is accessible to the tenant potentially many years after it was taken. Later, the tenant and landlord may waste time reviewing all of the footage just to find documentation of one particular feature of the property. Similar drawbacks apply to other means of documenting the state of a rental property, such as photos and audio descriptions, and, additionally, to documenting the state of other items that can be rented, such as cars, heavy equipment, hotel rooms, etc.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0