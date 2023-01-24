Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch
Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters
Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
pix11.com
Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources
Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown
Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
pix11.com
Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials
More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials. More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least...
NYC lawyer, 38, shot dead while vacationing in Chile
A Staten Island lawyer who devoted his life to public service was shot dead while vacationing in Chile earlier this month — leaving his family struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Eric Garvin, 38, had been missing since Jan. 14 when he was last seen in the country’s capital city of Santiago. One week later, his family received the horrific news that their son was killed and his body was inside a hospital morgue. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” his father Eric D. Garvin wrote on Facebook. The Staten...
Robbery duo threatens to shoot man outside NYU building before security intervenes
The 38-year-old victim was in front of an NYU building at Washington Place and Greene Street, less than a block from the park, around 7 p.m. when the pair came up and demanded his money, police said.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
Radio Ink
Cipha Sounds Moves to The Block in New York
Luis “Cipha Sounds” Diaz is joining Audacy’s WXBK (94.7 FM, The Block) in New York City, where he will host middays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Thursday. “I’ve been a Cipha fan for many years, so we’re thrilled to bring him aboard the Block and add him to our weekday programming slate,” said Skip Dillard, the brand manager at WXBK. “His talent, immersion in hip-hop culture and on-air execution will be a welcomed addition to our all-star team.”
Boy, 9, grabbed in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn synagogue: police
A 9-year-old boy was almost kidnapped from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday morning, police said.
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom
A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire. Authorities didn’t […]
VIDEO: Microwave thieves punch Bronx security guard, 64, in face
A group of suspects are being sought for beating a security guard at a Bronx store who attempted to stop them from stealing a microwave last week.
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape inside limo in New York
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops
A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said. The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said. She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The suspect fled on foot, cops said. Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket. She was still being sought Tuesday.
PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops
QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products. PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo
The NYPD said the final Drake concert video will look similar to a video created from a December toy drive.
Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
