Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody

Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an ending early Tuesday morning after the suspect lost control on the 91 Freeway in the city of Compton.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies initially patrolling the West Hollywood area came across a Toyota SUV driving through the city.

A return of the license plate confirmed the SUV was stolen. Deputies requested additional units and attempted to pull over the vehicle, however, the suspect continued driving and failed to yield.

The pursuit ensued down Sunset Boulevard to the 101 Freeway southbound before heading through Downtown Los Angeles on the 110 South.

California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as it continued south through the 105. CHP officers were able to successfully spike the vehicle once, resulting in two blown tires.

The pursuit ended at the 91 East at Alameda Street when the suspect lost control of the vehicle.

The suspect complied with officers and was taken into custody.

All eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway were shut down briefly while CHP officers took the suspect into custody.

The vehicle and suspect were taken off the freeway at Alameda street where officers awaited Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood deputies to take custody of the suspect.

