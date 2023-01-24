ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Michigan football: Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore should be Wolverines' next OC, Devin Gardner says

Despite another successful season on the field that ended in a second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss recently after administration had placed him on leave amid an investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department. Thus, coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines need to fill a key role on their staff — Weiss also coached quarterbacks. Former Michigan star Devin Gardner said during an interview on 247Sports' "College Football Today" podcast that Harbaugh should promote co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to the full-OC role.
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
STANWOOD, WA
247Sports

Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Auburn Basketball Live: The Texas A&M game

AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn will look to win a sixth consecutive SEC basketball game as the Tigers play host to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CST at Neville Arena for a game that will be televised on ESPN2. Auburn, which is ranked 15th, is...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech

Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
CELINA, TX
247Sports

Three observations from KU's 75-69 defeat at Baylor

Kansas dropped to 16-4 (5-3 Big 12) on Monday night with a, 75-69, loss to Baylor on the road. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco, Tex. and the first time in program history that KU has lost to Baylor in back-to-back games, per Monday night's ESPN broadcast.
WACO, TX
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market

Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

What Jay Bilas said about Vols ahead of College Gameday coming to Tennessee

After dominating Georgia on Wednesday night 70-41, No. 4 Tennessee will be back in action on Saturday when it hosts No. 10 Texas (17-3) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. College Gameday will broadcast live from Knoxville prior to the big game. ESPN’s signature Saturday morning pregame show, featuring Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, will air live from Thompson-Boling Arena from 11 a.m. until noon Eastern.
KNOXVILLE, TN
