CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination
Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders confirms Willie Taggart, Mike Zimmer will join staff
Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently confirmed that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer will join his staff in Boulder. During a recent interview on “Thee Pregame Show,” Sanders was breaking down new additions to his staff and mentioned the pair. He did not reveal in what capacity they will coach, but he did give a reason for bringing the two with him.
Michigan football: Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore should be Wolverines' next OC, Devin Gardner says
Despite another successful season on the field that ended in a second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss recently after administration had placed him on leave amid an investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department. Thus, coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines need to fill a key role on their staff — Weiss also coached quarterbacks. Former Michigan star Devin Gardner said during an interview on 247Sports' "College Football Today" podcast that Harbaugh should promote co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to the full-OC role.
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
Auburn Basketball Live: The Texas A&M game
AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn will look to win a sixth consecutive SEC basketball game as the Tigers play host to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CST at Neville Arena for a game that will be televised on ESPN2. Auburn, which is ranked 15th, is...
Kermit Davis talks 89-77 loss to Missouri
On Tuesday, Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis met with the media to discuss what went wrong in his team's loss at home to the Missouri Tigers.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech
Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols
Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
Colorado Buffaloes football prepping for massive Elite Underclassmen event
There are currently 54 prospects in the 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes expected to be in Boulder for the Buffaloes' Elite Underclassmen event this weekend. Go inside for a look at the list of expected visitors and to get the latest Colorado football recruiting notes...
College basketball transfer portal: Kentucky headlines teams that lost more than they gained in 2022-23 season
Recently-fired Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith likes to use the slogan “divorce is good sometimes” after a player leaves his program for one reason or another. But that’s just not true. One side always wins the split. The same goes for the college basketball transfer portal to varying degrees.
Three observations from KU's 75-69 defeat at Baylor
Kansas dropped to 16-4 (5-3 Big 12) on Monday night with a, 75-69, loss to Baylor on the road. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco, Tex. and the first time in program history that KU has lost to Baylor in back-to-back games, per Monday night's ESPN broadcast.
BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market
Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
What Jay Bilas said about Vols ahead of College Gameday coming to Tennessee
After dominating Georgia on Wednesday night 70-41, No. 4 Tennessee will be back in action on Saturday when it hosts No. 10 Texas (17-3) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. College Gameday will broadcast live from Knoxville prior to the big game. ESPN’s signature Saturday morning pregame show, featuring Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, will air live from Thompson-Boling Arena from 11 a.m. until noon Eastern.
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
