ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Western Pa. ahead of Wednesday storm

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGkdR_0kPJ5ccN00

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/24) 03:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Let's get right into Wednesday morning. It's going to be a sleep-in-and-you'll-miss-it event with quick three-to-five inches of snow being put down for many communities between Interstate 70 and Interstate 80.

  • Daily average High: 36  Low: 21
  • Sunrise: 7:37 Sunset: 5:29

Today : Today should be dry but overcast. I am pulling back on the flurry chance that I had in the forecast for today yesterday. Afternoon highs will be seasonal with a warmer than 'normal' start to the day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? : Wednesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to morning snow chances.

Aware : A winter weather advisory has been issued for Wednesday morning due to snow's impact on the morning commute.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVx9w_0kPJ5ccN00
KDKA Weather Center

The reason for the snow is going to be a fast-moving warm front lifting north. Due to the location of the anchoring low-pressure center, some usual suspect places like the snow belt of Indiana and Armstrong counties aren't expected to see the largest totals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWDau_0kPJ5ccN00
KDKA Weather Center

At this time it looks like parts of the Laurels and places in Butler and Lawrence counties have the best shot at seeing more than five inches of snow. There is an outside shot western areas of Allegheny County also see more than five inches of snow.

The snow should begin around 6 a.m. for most places and will be changing over to rain by 11 a.m. The rest of the day will see off-and-on rain showers with highs edging into the mid to low 40s. It will be breezy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHrx7_0kPJ5ccN00
KDKA Weather Center

Rain showers will return to snow chances at around midnight on Thursday morning. Some of the snow showers at this point could be intense with moderate to light issues expected for roads on Thursday morning.

For today, expect cloudy skies through the day with winds coming in out of the west at 7-12mph. Highs today will be back in the mid-30s with morning lows dipping to the mid-20s for most places. I have noon temperatures around 33 with 3 p.m. temps at 36°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnXLi_0kPJ5ccN00
7-day forecast: Jan. 24, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

NWS Warns Of Possible Snow Squalls

The National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of snow squalls developing later today. Temperatures are expected to stay around the freezing mark, but there is the potential for snow bands or squalls to happen in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts that Butler County could see...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Light snow starts the day on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a lot to talk about today as things over the next week will be plenty busy with lots of precip chances.  Not all will be snow but most will be. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere are Winter Weather Advisories posted for the Laurels for today with snow totals of 3-5" of snow expected for higher elevations and winds gusting up to 45mph. Even places outside of the advisory should expect snow though with scattered but potentially intense pockets of snow possible beginning late this morning and continuing through...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Snow bands could impact evening commute in W.Pa. region

The Western Pennsylvania region can expect about an inch or two of accumulated snow from an incoming trough of lower pressure this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. Meteorologist Myranda Fullerton said the region should expect possible snow bands starting this afternoon about 1 and lasting until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wednesday's winter storm system leads some schools to remote learning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mixing snow with the morning rush is not the best combination. The timing of Wednesday's winter weather system is set for the morning commute, right when people are trying to get to work or school. PennDOT says its crews will be ready, but some drivers are still weary."It's going to be very tricky because I was going to leave for New Castle probably about 7:30," Rick Deaner of Freedom said Tuesday. "It's probably not going to be a good idea tomorrow morning, but we'll see in the morning."Some school districts — including Woodland Hills, Blackhawk, East Allegheny and...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued; Snowy Weather Expected

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler County for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow to arrive just after 3 a.m. and it could pack a powerful punch. Right now, meteorologists predict that the Route 422 corridor will serve as a separation line. Anywhere...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Impact Day Wednesday with morning snow, afternoon rain

PITTSBURGH — A quiet Tuesday ahead with plenty of cloud cover and seasonal temperatures. Our next system arrives overnight with snow showers beginning by 4am south of US 422 and moving through the area. We will transition to perhaps a brief mix of freezing rain/sleet to then all rain late morning into the early afternoon. We will then remain as rain until after midnight Thursday morning when rain will change back to snow showers with scattered snow showers through the day on Thursday. Flurries linger into the weekend with our next system arriving on Sunday to bring more rain/snow showers.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Winter storm system to bring snow and rain Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While we are in the midst of some quiet weather Monday night and Tuesday, a winter storm system is set to impact the region by daybreak Wednesday.  WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThis system is one that looks to bring snow and rain to the area, possibly even some freezing rain. As of Monday evening, this storm was located in the southwest.  As it crosses the country, the low pressure driving this storm will strengthen and gather additional moisture. This moisture will interact with cooler temperatures pooled over much of the north. This will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning snow showers make way for cloudy skies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The best chance for snow is happening this morning and will last through Noon today.Daily average High: 36  Low: 21Sunrise: 7:38 Sunset: 5:28WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosToday: There is a winter weather advisory for the Ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland county through 6 p.m.. Best chance for snow occurs before noon for most areas.Any Alert Days Ahead? Wednesday morning looks pretty nasty right now. I am going to continue to look through the data and go back through what weekend shifts had and then will make a decision on the day.Aware: Winter is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
wccsradio.com

WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES

The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

2 schools post delays; more snow expected

Allegheny-Valley and Moniteau school districts are on a two hour delay. The National Weather Service predicts more snow showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Conditions are expected to be cloudy, with a high near 32 with winds from the northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon and evening winter weather on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready for some more winter weather to arrive this afternoon. Both rain and snow will move into Western Pennsylvania around lunchtime and then last all throughout the day. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosDepending on where the freezing line sets up, that can greatly affect the snow totals. Areas further north have a better chance to see snow while areas further south will see rain switching to snow. The Pittsburgh area could see both with all of it switching to snow by Sunday night. Light snow will linger into Monday, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Looking ahead to the completion of the Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This week marks the one year anniversary of the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.Five vehicles, including a Port Authority bus went down with the bridge and ten people were hurt.Now, a year later, traffic is moving on the partially-open replacement bridge.KDKA's John Shumway marks the anniversary with a look towards the bridge's completion.One lane in each direction of the bridge is open, but the full return is still a few months away. Once the relief that no one died in the collapse had passed, within days, the quest for a replacement bridge was in high gear."I did...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed

A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy