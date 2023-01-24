ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurst, TX

SPI Advisory Acquires Apartment Complex

By Lisa Hay
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYlGH_0kPJ5UVR00

The Dallas & Austin-based multifamily private equity firm, SPI Advisory acquires “Park Place Apartments,” an apartment community located in Hurst, TX.

The Dallas-based multifamily private equity firm, SPI Advisory announced the acquisition of “Park Place Apartments,” a 120 unit, Class B, multi-building apartment community.

Built in 1978, in the suburban heart of Dallas/Fort Worth, Park Place offers residents immediate access to Loop 820 and highways 121 and 183. Desirably located in the HEB independent school district, the property holds a specific appeal to families.

“We’re enthusiastic about our recent acquisition of Park Place. The prior ownership group owned the property for several decades and did an amazing job maintaining it,” said Michael Becker, Principal at SPI Advisory in a statement.

“We plan on investing significant capital into Park Place to upgrade its curb appeal, common area amenities, and interior unit quality in order to provide a superior living community for the residents of Hurst. SPI Advisory has owned and managed complementary apartment communities in immediate proximity to Park Place for many years, so we truly believe in the value that this location has to offer.”

Park Place is located on the northeast side of I-820 nearby other SPI-owned & managed properties. This transaction serves to amplify the private equity firm’s distinguished, growing presence in the Metroplex as their 43rd acquisition in DFW since 2013.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Hulen Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Hulen Mall, a quiet shopping center with a good atmosphere, perfect for shopping and enjoying its wide collection of stores, which offer you a variety of brands. On the other hand, if you want to eat something, this place also offers you delicious proposals.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Young Boy Assists Plano Police With Silver Alert

A father and son helped return a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease home after reporting a vehicle to 911. The Plano and Richardson police departments recognized the two citizens on Monday for their assistance with this Silver Alert. While returning home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios...
PLANO, TX
beckerspayer.com

Humana's CenterWell opening 10 clinics in North Texas in 2023

Humana plans to open 10 primary care clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area in 2023, part of a major expansion of the older-adult-focused primary care clinics. According to a Jan. 25 news release, two clinics are set to open Feb. 1 and 2, with the rest slated to open throughout the year.
Greyson F

Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town

The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

American Airlines flight attendants picket at DFW Airport

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines flight attendants picketed at DFW Airport Tuesday to demand pay raises and more manageable schedules. The march in North Texas was one of nearly a dozen at airports across the United States. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants is still trying to work out...
FORT WORTH, TX
crosstimbersgazette.com

Study ranks Flower Mound best place to live in Texas

Flower Mound ranks No. 1 in a list of the best places to live in Texas, according to study by Rocket Homes, a real estate and mortgage lending company. To create this ranking, Rocket Homes analyzed 70 of the most populated cities in Texas using key metrics including crime and unemployment rates, housing costs, median monthly income and more. Flower Mound was ranked No. 1 in all of Texas thanks to its low property and violent crime rates, a proportionate housing cost to income ratio, low unemployment rate and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council declares intention to pursue redevelopment of city-owned properties downtown

The properties targeted for potential redevelopment include the current city hall, the development services building and two parking lots, according to the presentation. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is interested in pursuing the potential redevelopment of four city-owned properties in downtown McKinney. Four of the 22 city-owned properties...
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
406
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy