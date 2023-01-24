ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Curry Pizza House Opens in Berkeley

By Lisa Hay
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFXRQ_0kPJ5QyX00

Curry Pizza House, the culinary concept pioneered by restauranter/entrepreneurs Gursewak Gill and Romy Gill, has expanded in the East Bay. The Berkeley location is the newest Curry Pizza House location, offering pizza, appetizers, and sides with a fun and distinctive Indian flair. The restaurant occupies a spot off of the bustling Telegraph Avenue, with close proximity to University of California Berkeley and People’s Park. The grand opening was held on Wednesday, January 18th.

This location has a “special significance,” stated franchisers Munvir Aulakh & Deny Patel, because “of its unique culture and its ability to provide Cal students with incredible opportunities to excel in education and their careers. We’re excited to be part of that journey by introducing flavorful craft pizzas that leave you wanting more” in a statement.

A hallmark of Curry Pizza House’s cuisine is their creative deployment of spices and traditional Indian flavors with an eye towards fresh ingredients. Their Curry Chicken Masala Pizza melds curry sauce with gooey cheese and a smattering of vegetables, while the Palak Paneer Pizza combines a flavorful pesto sauce with masala paneer, ginger and garlic. The Shahi Paneer Pizza with creamy shahi sauce, Achari Gobhi Pizza with white garlic sauce, and the Aloo Chaat Pizza, with house red sauce and marinated potatoes, are other noteworthy iterations.

For those hankering for something a bit more traditional within the realm of pizza, classic pizzas with flavors such as Meat Lovers, Hawaiian, and Veggie are also offered. Pizzas can be ordered with either thin or thick crust, and there are gluten-free and cauliflower crust options available. Curry Pizza House also offers a unique take on chicken wings, marinating them in various curries, spices, and sauces like tikka, achari, and tandoori. Guests can enjoy Curry Pizza House via takeout and delivery.

The Berkeley location is located at 2380 Telegraph Ave. Berkeley, CA 94704. Hours: Sun – Thurs, 11 am to 10 pm; Fri – Sat, 11 am to Midnight.

This new Berkeley location joins Curry Pizza House’s existing venues: Bombay Pizza House, Fremont (2012); Fremont, Mowry (2015); Dublin (2017); Milpitas (2017); Cupertino (2018); San Jose, Evergreen Village (2018); Fremont, Warm Springs (2019); Roseville (2019); Palo Alto (2019); Redwood City (2021); San Jose, Union Ave (2021), San Ramon (2021), Austin, TX (2021), Sacramento (2022), Manteca (2022), Dallas, TX (2022), and Folsom (2022). Several additional Curry Pizza Houses are coming soon.



Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay

South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
SANTA CLARA, CA
oaklandside.org

Rapidly expanding hot chicken chain opens Oakland location

Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for...
OAKLAND, CA
mix96sac.com

Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!

Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
indybay.org

The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race

The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race. Oakland - Reportedly, on November 22, 2022, Loren Taylor concedes his loss in the Oakland mayor race to Sheng Thao, but denounces the rank choice voting system used in Oakland. In a narrow victory, on December 8, 2022, former Council...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Popular Venue To Close Two Bay Area Locations

Citing ongoing pandemic pressures, the local performing arts venue PianoFight announced it would close its SF and Oakland locations in March. Known for its quirky and affordable stage productions, both PianoFight locations—one in San Francisco’s Theater District and another in Downtown Oakland—will shutter on March 18. In...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Another Orinda home red-tagged due to landslides

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Another family in Orinda has been displaced from their home due to a landslide. Over the weekend, a second home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged. Shifting debris and damage from a red-tagged home on Cedar in Orinda led city and Contra Costa County building inspectors to upgrade the neighboring house from a yellow-tag to a red-tag on Saturday night — meaning, no one is allowed on the property.
ORINDA, CA
Silicon Valley

Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course

ALAMEDA — A legal battle that drove relationships at Alameda’s municipal greens into the rough may soon run its course. Accusations of poor management, parochial retaliation and a “systematic campaign” to control the historic greens at Corica Park evolved last year into a pair of opposing lawsuits filed by Alameda officials and the business they enlisted to run it.
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men

RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
RICHMOND, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Oakland: $1.8 million for a five-bedroom home

The spacious property located in the 700 block of Glendome Circle in Oakland was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $1,750,000, or $737 per square foot. The house built in 1978 has an interior space of 2,376 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.
OAKLAND, CA
What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
689
Followers
362
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy