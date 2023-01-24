Curry Pizza House Opens in Berkeley

Curry Pizza House, the culinary concept pioneered by restauranter/entrepreneurs Gursewak Gill and Romy Gill, has expanded in the East Bay. The Berkeley location is the newest Curry Pizza House location, offering pizza, appetizers, and sides with a fun and distinctive Indian flair. The restaurant occupies a spot off of the bustling Telegraph Avenue, with close proximity to University of California Berkeley and People’s Park. The grand opening was held on Wednesday, January 18th.

This location has a “special significance,” stated franchisers Munvir Aulakh & Deny Patel, because “of its unique culture and its ability to provide Cal students with incredible opportunities to excel in education and their careers. We’re excited to be part of that journey by introducing flavorful craft pizzas that leave you wanting more” in a statement.

A hallmark of Curry Pizza House’s cuisine is their creative deployment of spices and traditional Indian flavors with an eye towards fresh ingredients. Their Curry Chicken Masala Pizza melds curry sauce with gooey cheese and a smattering of vegetables, while the Palak Paneer Pizza combines a flavorful pesto sauce with masala paneer, ginger and garlic. The Shahi Paneer Pizza with creamy shahi sauce, Achari Gobhi Pizza with white garlic sauce, and the Aloo Chaat Pizza, with house red sauce and marinated potatoes, are other noteworthy iterations.

For those hankering for something a bit more traditional within the realm of pizza, classic pizzas with flavors such as Meat Lovers, Hawaiian, and Veggie are also offered. Pizzas can be ordered with either thin or thick crust, and there are gluten-free and cauliflower crust options available. Curry Pizza House also offers a unique take on chicken wings, marinating them in various curries, spices, and sauces like tikka, achari, and tandoori. Guests can enjoy Curry Pizza House via takeout and delivery.

The Berkeley location is located at 2380 Telegraph Ave. Berkeley, CA 94704. Hours: Sun – Thurs, 11 am to 10 pm; Fri – Sat, 11 am to Midnight.

This new Berkeley location joins Curry Pizza House’s existing venues: Bombay Pizza House, Fremont (2012); Fremont, Mowry (2015); Dublin (2017); Milpitas (2017); Cupertino (2018); San Jose, Evergreen Village (2018); Fremont, Warm Springs (2019); Roseville (2019); Palo Alto (2019); Redwood City (2021); San Jose, Union Ave (2021), San Ramon (2021), Austin, TX (2021), Sacramento (2022), Manteca (2022), Dallas, TX (2022), and Folsom (2022). Several additional Curry Pizza Houses are coming soon.

