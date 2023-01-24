Lakers Fight! 'LeBron Defender' Sharpe Apology - WATCH

'LeBron defender' Shannon Sharpe is issuing apologies to the Lakers and Grizzlies organizations for his involvement in a near-brawl at an NBA game.

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe - and "defender'' of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James - apologized on Monday for his role in a heated argument and near-brawl with Memphis Grizzlies players during the team’s game against the Lakers in L.A.

"You know, guys, I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years responsibility and accountability. I take full responsibility for what transpired," said Sharpe, a co-host on the FOX Sports show "Undisputed," as he apologized for his behavior. "It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong.

"I should’ve lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand."

The altercation occurred just before halftime at a weekend game and was triggered by Sharpe admittedly exchanging "F-bombs'' with Grizzlies player Brooks ... and then Ja Morant got involved ... and then Grizzlies player Steven Adams intervened ... and then Morant's father Tee Morant, entered the fray.

Security people separated the combatants, with Sharpe turning ESPN to declare that his opponents didn't "want that smoke,'' essentially challenging the entire gym - except for "my guy'' LeBron, who Sharpe said he was simply defending by taunting the Grizzlies - to a fight.

Sharpe, 54, is a Hall of Fame football player who was supposed to be part of the audience watching a basketball game, which the Lakers eventually won, 122-121.

