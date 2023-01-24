Read full article on original website
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
GE Stock Struggles To Find Direction Following Q4 Results, But CEO Larry Culp Says 'The Stage Is Set'
General Electric Company GE shares traded lower on Tuesday before ultimately closing slightly higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Here's a look at the results and what chairman and CEO Lawrence "Larry" Culp said following the report. Q4 Results: General Electric said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 7% year-over-year to $21...
Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN
A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
Sharpie, Yankee Candle parent Newell Brands reducing its office jobs by 13%
Newell Brands will soon start reducing its office staff by 13%, the corporate parent of brands such as Sharpie and Yankee Candle announced on Monday.
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation — with a preference for alternative investments outside the shaky stock market — enters the scene. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict...
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
What's Going On With Abbott Laboratories Stock Today?
Abbott Laboratories ABT shares are trading lower Wednesday in the wake of the company's quarterly results. What Happened: Abbott said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 12% year-over-year to $10.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $9.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line results were negatively impacted by an expected year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales.
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
General Electric Stock Gains After Solid Q4 Earnings, Soft 2023 Forecast
"Looking ahead, GE is positioned to drive growth, profit, and cash, and our outlook reflects our confidence in our businesses," said CEO Larry Culp.
What's Going On With Lockheed Martin Stock Today?
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results that topped average analyst estimates. Q4 Results: Lockheed Martin reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $18.27 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $7.79 per share, which beat estimates of $7.39 per share.
Zacks.com featured highlights include Navios Maritime Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aegon, Cowen and Sanofi
Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Aegon N.V. AEG, Cowen Inc. COWN and Sanofi SNY. 5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now. Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent...
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.29%. A...
Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.23%. A quarter...
PACCAR Registers 22% Top-Line Growth In Q4
PACCAR Inc PCAR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $8.13 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck, Parts, and Other improved 22.8% to $7.7 billion. Revenues from Financial Services rose 1.1% to $394.8 million. Revenue from U.S. and Canada rose 24% Y/Y to $4.7 billion, and Europe...
MasterCard (MA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
MasterCard (MA) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.52%. A quarter ago,...
Amphenol (APH) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Amphenol (APH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A quarter ago,...
