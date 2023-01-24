ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Thomas Joseph Morrissey – Ryan

Thomas Joseph Morrissey, 73, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at NorthCrest. Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born on October 22, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and. Berniece (Culver) Morrissey. Tom attended St. Patrick’s School in Ryan for primary through high...
RYAN, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Cattlemen Hosting Beef Banquet

The Delaware County Cattlemen are hosting their annual Beef Banquet this weekend. On Saturday night, the community will gather to celebrate the local beef industry at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Manchester. Cattlemen board member Sarah Maurer says everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy a good meal.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Terry Harbach – Delhi

Terry Harbach, 78, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, of a sudden illness at. Unity Point Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. A Visitation for Terry will be held on Friday,. January 27, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation...
DELHI, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Scott Supple- Hopkinton

Scott Supple, 64, of Hopkinton, died Sunday January 22, 2023 at University Hospital, Iowa City following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton with interment in the Hopkinton Cemetery with Hopkinton Fire Department Honors. Friends may call from 3 until 7 at the church on Friday and again from 9:30 until 10:45 on Saturday. A Parish Vigil service will begin at 3:00 on Friday. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello has taken Scott and his family into their care. Thoughts, Memories and Condolences my be left at www.goettschonline.com.
HOPKINTON, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Dyersville Chamber Announces 2023 Women’s Night

Tickets are now available for the Dyersville Chamber’s 26th Annual Women’s Night. This year’s event is set for Wednesday, April 12th from 6 to 9 pm at the Total Fitness Rec Center. The evening will start at 5:30 pm for VIP ticket holders and 6 pm for...
DYERSVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City High Alleges Ref Made Racist Statement Towards Coach

A boy's basketball game on Monday night had an ugly ending, with an on-court altercation and allegations of racially charged comments coming from one of the referees. The high school game between Fairfield and Iowa City High on Monday night in Fairfield was contentious, to say the least. At one point during the second half of the contest, City High coach Brennan Swayzer was ejected from the game after the alleged comment from a ref, according to the Gazette. City High Principal John Bacon and Iowa City Schools Superintendent Matt Denger sent an email to staff, students, and families at the school Tuesday. It was also shared with the Gazette.
FAIRFIELD, IA
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Offers Beds to Kids Without One

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says they’ve got plenty of beds available for children in the Delaware County area who need one of their own. The Delaware County chapter of this charity was started three years ago by Hopkinton resident and F&M Bank Executive Vice President Keith Kramer – and he says their mission is simple.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Grant Leeper Talks Iowa Football Offer

Iowa Football and Grant Leeper have built a strong bond during the last several months. That relationship took a step forward this week when the Hawkeyes offered the 2023 Indiana tight end a gray-shirt scholarship offer. "I am super excited about the offer and opportunity at Iowa - Tight End...
IOWA CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award

A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Decorah Public Opinion

Celebrate the magic of winter in Elkader Saturday

A Winter Festival will be held at Elkader Golf and Country Club Saturday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to bring a sled and hit the slopes at the golf course before it gets dark. Bring cross country skis, snowboots or snowshoes to enjoy the colored luminary walk through the golf course.
ELKADER, IA
weareiowa.com

Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KGLO News

Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season

DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Gilbert Street Bridge repair project underway

The project to repair the Gilbert Street Bridge — which has significant damage — will begin Tuesday at the Iowa City City Council meeting to schedule hearings for the public’s input. According to the city council’s meeting agenda, the 2019 Biennial Bridge Inspection Program found the bridge...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark, Lisa Bluder advocate for passionate play

Iowa women’s basketball junior guard Caitlin Clark plays with passion on the floor. But lately, her passion has been penalized. Clark received a technical foul for saying “damn it” to herself after missing a shot against Northwestern on Jan. 11. While the technical foul didn’t affect the outcome of the game — the Wildcats missed both technical free throws and the Hawkeyes won, 93-64 — the All-American was still frustrated with the call.
IOWA CITY, IA

