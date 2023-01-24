Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Thomas Joseph Morrissey – Ryan
Thomas Joseph Morrissey, 73, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at NorthCrest. Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born on October 22, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and. Berniece (Culver) Morrissey. Tom attended St. Patrick’s School in Ryan for primary through high...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Cattlemen Hosting Beef Banquet
The Delaware County Cattlemen are hosting their annual Beef Banquet this weekend. On Saturday night, the community will gather to celebrate the local beef industry at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Manchester. Cattlemen board member Sarah Maurer says everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy a good meal.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Terry Harbach – Delhi
Terry Harbach, 78, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, of a sudden illness at. Unity Point Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. A Visitation for Terry will be held on Friday,. January 27, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Scott Supple- Hopkinton
Scott Supple, 64, of Hopkinton, died Sunday January 22, 2023 at University Hospital, Iowa City following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton with interment in the Hopkinton Cemetery with Hopkinton Fire Department Honors. Friends may call from 3 until 7 at the church on Friday and again from 9:30 until 10:45 on Saturday. A Parish Vigil service will begin at 3:00 on Friday. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello has taken Scott and his family into their care. Thoughts, Memories and Condolences my be left at www.goettschonline.com.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Dyersville Chamber Announces 2023 Women’s Night
Tickets are now available for the Dyersville Chamber’s 26th Annual Women’s Night. This year’s event is set for Wednesday, April 12th from 6 to 9 pm at the Total Fitness Rec Center. The evening will start at 5:30 pm for VIP ticket holders and 6 pm for...
Iowa City High Alleges Ref Made Racist Statement Towards Coach
A boy's basketball game on Monday night had an ugly ending, with an on-court altercation and allegations of racially charged comments coming from one of the referees. The high school game between Fairfield and Iowa City High on Monday night in Fairfield was contentious, to say the least. At one point during the second half of the contest, City High coach Brennan Swayzer was ejected from the game after the alleged comment from a ref, according to the Gazette. City High Principal John Bacon and Iowa City Schools Superintendent Matt Denger sent an email to staff, students, and families at the school Tuesday. It was also shared with the Gazette.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
City of Manchester at Stalemate with Three Landowners Over Airport Expansion
The City of Manchester is still trying to purchase land for their airport expansion – and if an agreement isn’t met with the landowners, it could come down to eminent domain. City Manager Tim Vick says the goal is to bring the Manchester Municipal Airport up to minimum...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Offers Beds to Kids Without One
Sleep in Heavenly Peace says they’ve got plenty of beds available for children in the Delaware County area who need one of their own. The Delaware County chapter of this charity was started three years ago by Hopkinton resident and F&M Bank Executive Vice President Keith Kramer – and he says their mission is simple.
KCRG.com
Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
A New Healthy Restaurant is Opening This Week in Cedar Rapids
Get ready for a new place to grab some food in Downtown Cedar Rapids!. This week, a restaurant called the KETO Kitchen will be opening at 210 3rd Ave SE inside the Armstrong Building's food court. It specializes in meals for people on the Keto Diet, as well as a few other specific diets.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grant Leeper Talks Iowa Football Offer
Iowa Football and Grant Leeper have built a strong bond during the last several months. That relationship took a step forward this week when the Hawkeyes offered the 2023 Indiana tight end a gray-shirt scholarship offer. "I am super excited about the offer and opportunity at Iowa - Tight End...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
Decorah Public Opinion
Celebrate the magic of winter in Elkader Saturday
A Winter Festival will be held at Elkader Golf and Country Club Saturday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to bring a sled and hit the slopes at the golf course before it gets dark. Bring cross country skis, snowboots or snowshoes to enjoy the colored luminary walk through the golf course.
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
KCRG.com
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Gilbert Street Bridge repair project underway
The project to repair the Gilbert Street Bridge — which has significant damage — will begin Tuesday at the Iowa City City Council meeting to schedule hearings for the public’s input. According to the city council’s meeting agenda, the 2019 Biennial Bridge Inspection Program found the bridge...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark, Lisa Bluder advocate for passionate play
Iowa women’s basketball junior guard Caitlin Clark plays with passion on the floor. But lately, her passion has been penalized. Clark received a technical foul for saying “damn it” to herself after missing a shot against Northwestern on Jan. 11. While the technical foul didn’t affect the outcome of the game — the Wildcats missed both technical free throws and the Hawkeyes won, 93-64 — the All-American was still frustrated with the call.
