These dermatologists say they don't get gel manicures as research hints UV nail dryers may damage DNA
For more than a decade, researchers have suspected that the ultraviolet nail dryers used for gel manicures might be associated with a higher risk of skin cancer if they are used routinely. The dryers expose people to ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation, which is known to cause skin cancer from other sources, such as sun exposure and tanning beds.
Are UV Nail Lamps Safe For Skin?
A recent study has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail lamps. If you get gel manicures regularly, you might have considered if they can damage the skin. Two experts break down what you need to know and what you can do to protect yourself. A big question surrounding...
EverydayHealth.com
UV Nail Dryers for Gel Manicures May Raise Skin Cancer Risk
Gel manicures are a popular option at salons because they’re so long-lasting compared with traditional varnish manicures. But a small laboratory study published January 17 in Nature Communications found that repeated exposure to UV light from the special nail dryers used for gel manicures may raise skin cancer risk, contradicting previous research that deemed the dryers safe.
Prevention
Study Finds Gel Manicures Can Harm More Than Just Your Nails
Gel manicures are beloved by many as they last much longer than a regular manicure. But it turns out they may also pose a danger to your health.
MindBodyGreen
