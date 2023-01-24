Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Injury news Eagles fans can use! 49ers star is hurting
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is getting all the headlines for the 49ers. But it’s running back Christian McCaffrey who does the dirty work and keeps San Francisco’s offense on schedule. And that could be a problem Sunday when the 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship Game.
Herald and News
Brock Purdy goes from 'Mr. Irrelevant' to brink of Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy's NFL career started with the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant” and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft. With one more win, Purdy's rookie season in the NFL will end on the brightest stage...
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson
Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
I Know What I’m Doing: You need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts
Fly Eagles, Fly! The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship game. Which is why fans in the City of Brotherly Love need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. The Eagles were the class of the NFL for the entire season. Philadelphia began with an eight-game winning streak before ripping off a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Brandon Graham on Lane Johnson-Nick Bosa matchup: 'I'm gonna put my money on Lane all day'
There will be a fascinating battle in the trenches during the NFC Championship Game between Lane Johnson and Nick Bosa. Brandon Graham told “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team” he’s confident in the Eagles RT.
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles Have to Get Pressure on Brock Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers square off for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. Both teams are equally matched, but if the Eagles get pressure, it may be too much for Brock Purdy to overcome.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Eagles' Injury Report
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking pretty healthy heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. The No. 1 seed only has two players on the injury report: offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) — both limited. Most notably, star quarterback Jalen Hurts was not ...
The Valley, even Cardinals fans, should root for the 49ers and Brock Purdy
Failure’s last gasp will arrive on Super Bowl Sunday, when the 2022 Arizona Cardinals become the first team in three seasons to miss out on a homefield championship. In their place, we should all cheer for the 49ers. That’s because San Francisco’s quarterback, Brock Purdy, is local. A Valley...
Yardbarker
‘I’d Take Brock Purdy Over Cowboys QB Dak Prescott!’ - ‘Insane’ Peter King
The usual suspects are in rare form with their headline-grabbing hot takes roasting the Dallas Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott, and reasonable folks have to fight the temptation to be drawn into the muck. But long-time NFL writer Peter King isn’t about muck, or headline-grabbing, or hot takes. And...
