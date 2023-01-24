Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
Who Owns Polestar Cars?
Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.
torquenews.com
Does Audi, Hyundai, Subaru, Or VW Have The Savviest New Car Shoppers? The Answer Is Clear
Does Audi, Hyundai, Subaru, or Volkswagen have the savviest new car shoppers? See which brand has the most informed new vehicle buyers making the best decisions today. Are customers who buy the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other all-wheel-drive models savvier than Hyundai Santa Fe, Audi Q5, and Volkswagen Golf buyers? A new report from Automotive News (by subscription) says yes. They make the most informed new vehicle buying decisions today.
Is It Possible to Know When the Best Time to Lease a Car Really Is
Leasing a car makes sense for some shoppers. But is there really a perfect time to get into a lease or should you just go whenever you're ready? The post Is It Possible to Know When the Best Time to Lease a Car Really Is appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for?
Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for? The post What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters BMW Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the BMW automaker, and what the brand's letters actually mean and stand for. The post What Do the Letters BMW Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2013 BMW 3 Series Is a Cheap Used Sports Car That Costs Under $15,000
Here's a look at the 2013 BMW 3 Series luxury sports car model, which as a used car can be found with a price tag under $15,000. The post The 2013 BMW 3 Series Is a Cheap Used Sports Car That Costs Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dreams of More Affordable Electric Cars Can Be Killed by 1 Factor
The cost of electric cars has been climbing for the past few years. Don't get your hopes up for a price drop anytime soon. The post Dreams of More Affordable Electric Cars Can Be Killed by 1 Factor appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
The Tesla Model S stands out as one of the fastest production vehicles and the only electric car with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports
After testing all of the pickup trucks on the market for the 2022 model year Consumer Reports named trucks by Ford, GM, and Jeep as the least reliable. The post The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Golf.com
26 new drivers that will power your game to greater heights | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new drivers from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new driver models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect driver for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
Experts Agree on the Best 10 Year Old Compact Pickup Truck
Both U.S. News and MotorTrend agree that the 2013 Toyota Tacoma is one of the best 10 year old compact pickup trucks. The post Experts Agree on the Best 10 Year Old Compact Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand?
Most GMC models come with a Denali trim. This is their most comfortable and luxurious option, but what does the name mean? The post What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Were the 5 Most Popular Trucks of 2022?
You might be surprised at what the most popular trucks were in 2022, and which didn't make the list. The post What Were the 5 Most Popular Trucks of 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Will the 2024 Ram Revolution EV Be More Powerful Than Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck?
The electric Rivian stole the world's fastest truck crown from the TRX. Will Ram be able to reclaim it with the Revolution? The post Will the 2024 Ram Revolution EV Be More Powerful Than Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can You Buy Chinese Electric Cars in the United States?
China is the world's leader in electric car sales. But you won't find any Chinese electric cars here in the United States. The post Can You Buy Chinese Electric Cars in the United States? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022
Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Part of Their Truck That Ford F-150 Lightning Owners Are Least Happy With
Ford F-150 Lightning owners took a survey and ranked different categories of their truck. They weren't impressed with its fuel economy. The post 1 Part of Their Truck That Ford F-150 Lightning Owners Are Least Happy With appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
167K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1