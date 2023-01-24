Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.

