fox17.com
Suspect's friend who led detectives to murder weapon testifies in Kaufman trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A friend of one of the suspects charged in Caitlyn Kaufman's death took the stand Thursday. Days after the Nashville nurse was shot to death on the interstate, 23-year-old Jacques Merrell-Odom went looking for Kaufman's mother at St. Thomas West, claiming to have information on her daughter's murder.
fox17.com
New technology helped investigators reconstruct crime scene in Nashville nurse's murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crime scene investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department say they used a 3D scanner to process Caitlyn Kaufman’s vehicle after it was gunned down on I-440. Officer Doug Belcher took the stand Thursday to explain to the jury how a FARO Scan helped...
fox17.com
Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
fox17.com
Police: Cane Ridge student arrested after threatening to stab another with knife on campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Cane Ridge High School student has been arrested after police report he chased after another with a knife, threatening to stab them. The 18-year-old suspect pulled a switchblade knife from his pocket while fighting with another student at the school, Metro Police report. The...
fox17.com
Nashville nightlife director speaks out after Broadway attempted abduction, assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two scary incidents in one weekend: A honky tonk bar fight and an attempted abduction both happened near Broadway in Nashville. Metro Police responded to a scene near Broadway Saturday morning after a group tackled a man to the ground for trying to pull out a gun and abduct two women, they say.
fox17.com
Metro: Most Nashville vehicle thefts occur after drivers leave their keys inside the car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new report from Metro Police shows that 74% of cars taken in 2022 had the keys left inside or made accessible to thieves. Exactly 2,687 out of 3,622 cars stolen last year fit inside that category, says the report. Metro Police says that cars...
fox17.com
Crime scene photos show Caitlyn Kaufman's car riddled with bullet holes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors were shown photos Wednesday during the murder trial for the alleged killers of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman died within seconds of being struck by a bullet while on her way to work Dec. 3, 2020 on I-440 in Nashville. One picture also showed the...
fox17.com
Nashville police capture man wanted for armed robbery, shooting at victim's feet
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a man wanted for robbing a victim at gunpoint last year has been captured. Police say 23-year-old Dajuantez Stewart Jr. was identified as a suspect in the September 2022 robbery of a man on County Hospital Road. According to police, Stewart and another man fired a shot at the victim's feet as they robbed the victim of his wallet, gun, and phone.
fox17.com
Man charged with Nashville nurse's murder seen falling asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — James Cowan, one of the suspects facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman, was caught falling asleep during Wednesday's trial. Cowan and Devaunte Hill will be tried together. Prosecutors say they acted together when Kaufman was gunned down on I-440 in...
fox17.com
License plate readers lead to arrest of man who allegedly shot East Nashville man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A license plate reader led to the arrest the suspect accused of critically injuring an East Nashville man on Saturday. Metro Police report 40-year-old Terrance Vanpelt was arrested Monday afternoon for the shooting of a 22-year-old man in a complex parking lot. Vanpelt allegedly shot...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro police release footage of possible 'felony lane gang' related car break-in
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are searching for suspects that could be involved with a "felony lane gang" after a series of car break-ins in various parks in Murfreesboro Saturday. They say the crimes took place at Richard Siegal Soccer Park, SportsCom, Bark Park, Manson Pike Trailhead, and Barfield Park.
fox17.com
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
fox17.com
Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
fox17.com
Crash shuts down I-24W near Christiana Thursday morning
Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that westbound lanes of I-24 are closed near Christiana in Rutherford County. The crash involves multiple vehicles including an overturned semi truck. THP says that there are injuries associated with the crash. This is a breaking news story, check...
fox17.com
Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
fox17.com
Wilson County residents push for noise ordinance after ReAwaken America Tour
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who live near a popular Wilson County church are calling for a noise ordinance. The issue came to a head over the weekend when Global Vision Bible Church hosted the ReAwaken America Tour. Global Vision Church often hosts large events and people who...
fox17.com
DOJ: Nashville woman used Ponzi scheme millions to pay for housing, bars, plastic surgery
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Nashville woman has been sentenced to over 5 years in prison for a Ponzi scheme in which she used the money for personal benefit, including her housing, at bars, and for plastic surgery. The Department of Justice (DOJ) Middle Tennessee District announced the sentencing of 41-year-old Katie Lynn...
fox17.com
'My family should not be going through this' MAC funds back for families' housing needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A week after Metro Action Commission (MAC) announced it ran out of funds, it is telling families who lost their homes that the money is back. Regina Scruggs and her granddaughter Uriah Vaughn are now living in a hotel. They were approved for a Metro...
fox17.com
Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
fox17.com
Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
