Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

fox17.com

Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville police capture man wanted for armed robbery, shooting at victim's feet

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a man wanted for robbing a victim at gunpoint last year has been captured. Police say 23-year-old Dajuantez Stewart Jr. was identified as a suspect in the September 2022 robbery of a man on County Hospital Road. According to police, Stewart and another man fired a shot at the victim's feet as they robbed the victim of his wallet, gun, and phone.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Crash shuts down I-24W near Christiana Thursday morning

Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that westbound lanes of I-24 are closed near Christiana in Rutherford County. The crash involves multiple vehicles including an overturned semi truck. THP says that there are injuries associated with the crash. This is a breaking news story, check...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County residents push for noise ordinance after ReAwaken America Tour

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who live near a popular Wilson County church are calling for a noise ordinance. The issue came to a head over the weekend when Global Vision Bible Church hosted the ReAwaken America Tour. Global Vision Church often hosts large events and people who...
fox17.com

Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

