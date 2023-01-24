ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Some sun today, rain returns Sunday

COLD WINTER DAY: Clouds cover the northern half of Alabama early this morning, and we will maintain the risk of a few sprinkles or flurries through mid-morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s at daybreak; expect a high today in the 46-55 degree range with some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Prepare for below freezing temps overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday—it’s a chilly one. Be sure to grab the jacket if you haven’t already, especially tonight. Overnight lows are trending below freezing in the upper 20s. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph. Cloud cover should decrease across Central Alabama from this evening into tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Keep those coats and umbrellas handy

Alabama will finally start drying out a little today, but it’s still going to be cold and breezy across the state. Clouds will hang around much of the region this morning, but many of us should see some sunshine by this afternoon. Don’t get too accustomed to the sun, though. The National Weather Service is forecasting quite a bit of rain beginning this weekend and lasting a few days and nights.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry and windy today

RADAR CHECK: The line of strong to severe thunderstorms is pushing through the southeast corner of Alabama just before sunrise this morning, and across the Florida Panhandle. To the north, rain is over the eastern quarter of Alabama, moving quickly into Georgia. Clouds will linger across the state today, and winds could gust to 30 mph in spots through the afternoon... a wind advisory remains in effect for most of the state. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day in most places; North Alabama will settle into the upper 40s and low 50s, with mid to upper 50s for the southern counties.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Chilly night with chance for sprinkles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Tonight, will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkles. Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-40s by early this evening and overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Chilly Thursday: Dry air will continue to filter into the state tonight...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Anello Answers It: Wintry Precipitation Types Explained

You may have heard that some of our areas are expecting a wintry mix overnight and into the early morning hours Thursday, but what does that mix entail?. In this week's "Anello Answers It," we'll talk about our four main precipitation types and how we get each type. Let's start...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates

ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Clearing today before next round of severe weather potential

We’re finally going to dry out a little today, but it won’t last long as we’ll have our next chance for severe storms across parts of the state Tuesday night. Clouds remain in some areas this morning, but most of us will enjoy brilliant sunshine by this evening. Temperatures remain seasonable today and tonight before warming up with some thicker humidity tomorrow in advance of the storm system.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Lakes In Alabama

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
malta

popular fishing spots in Alabama

Lake Guntersville: Known for its large population of bass, crappie, and catfish. Pickwick Lake: A popular spot for bass fishing, with both largemouth and smallmouth bass present in the lake.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados

Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking

An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
DOTHAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy