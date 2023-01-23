ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia foster children are staying in hotels due to the state’s health care problems

A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

SKBA to open IT hub facility in Georgia

ATLANTA – SK Battery America plans to invest around $19 million to open a regional IT hub facility in Georgia creating 200 high-tech jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that SK Battery America (SKBA) will open a regional IT hub facility in Roswell, creating 200 high-tech jobs and investing approximately $19 million over the next few years.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantatribune.com

Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:

My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Kemp raises HOPE for students in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Governor Kemp announcing full HOPE Tuition paid for qualifying students in Georgia in his State of the State Address Wednesday morning. It is a part of his budget proposal. If passed, 100% of students’ tuition is now paid through Governor Kemp’s decision to bring that percentage up from 89.95. Students say they’re […]
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
FOX Carolina

2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult

Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia lawmaker wants to end 'transcript ransom' at colleges

ATLANTA — A Georgia legislator has written a bill to eliminate 'transcript ransom,' forcing colleges and universities to provide transcripts to graduates – even if the graduate owes money to the college. Students enroll in Georgia colleges, leaving with tens of thousands in debt every single year. And,...
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say

ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

New program empowering Georgia renters to take on homeownership

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new pathway to homeownership for those struggling with high rent prices and rising interest rates. The Pathway to Homeownership Program, created by Center Creek Capital Group, graduated its first family Wednesday. The program is the company’s way of addressing the affordable housing crisis.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy