Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
Georgia foster children are staying in hotels due to the state’s health care problems
A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
valdostatoday.com
SKBA to open IT hub facility in Georgia
ATLANTA – SK Battery America plans to invest around $19 million to open a regional IT hub facility in Georgia creating 200 high-tech jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that SK Battery America (SKBA) will open a regional IT hub facility in Roswell, creating 200 high-tech jobs and investing approximately $19 million over the next few years.
atlantatribune.com
Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:
My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
Kemp raises HOPE for students in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Governor Kemp announcing full HOPE Tuition paid for qualifying students in Georgia in his State of the State Address Wednesday morning. It is a part of his budget proposal. If passed, 100% of students’ tuition is now paid through Governor Kemp’s decision to bring that percentage up from 89.95. Students say they’re […]
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
Georgia man sentenced for role in overdose and dismemberment of West Virginia woman
A man from Georgia was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the overdose death of a West Virginia woman who was dismembered and dumped in a Georgia landfill.
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult
Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
WMAZ
Georgia lawmaker wants to end 'transcript ransom' at colleges
ATLANTA — A Georgia legislator has written a bill to eliminate 'transcript ransom,' forcing colleges and universities to provide transcripts to graduates – even if the graduate owes money to the college. Students enroll in Georgia colleges, leaving with tens of thousands in debt every single year. And,...
Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
VERIFY: Yes, Georgia average teacher salaries leads the Southeast region
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp covered a lot of ground Wednesday in his fifth State of the State address Wednesday. There was a big focus on education and crime. He made a lot of claims about teacher raises and gang arrests. 11Alive took those statements to the experts to verify if they were true.
Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say
ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's State of the State speech | Full remarks
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp emphasized efforts to fight crime in his State of the State speech Wednesday, saying he would back up what had been a major theme of his reelection campaign with legislation. Here's the full text:. Lt. Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, President Pro Tem Kennedy,...
DFCS employees frustrated amid burnout, suspension of temporary pay supplements
ATLANTA — Three employees with Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) are expressing concerns about a pay supplement that has dried out. They say it's bad timing and a source of more frustration. Two months ago, 11Alive first reported on staffing issues there. Since then, more employees...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New program empowering Georgia renters to take on homeownership
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new pathway to homeownership for those struggling with high rent prices and rising interest rates. The Pathway to Homeownership Program, created by Center Creek Capital Group, graduated its first family Wednesday. The program is the company’s way of addressing the affordable housing crisis.
Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia
ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
Comments / 0