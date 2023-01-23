A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO