Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Maine lawmakers reveal plan to bring floating wind turbines to Gulf of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A big plan was revealed in Augusta Tuesday to bring floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine. The bill to jumpstart offshore wind development was unveiled at the State House. Supporters claim the bill is about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine,...
WGME
Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses
(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
WPFO
Supporters of offshore wind turbines set to unveil new bill
Supporters who want to bring Maine-made floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine are set to unveil a new bill at the State House in Augusta at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Supporters claim it's about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine. They believe Maine could...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
mainepublic.org
As Maine pursues housing projects for new immigrants, local groups call for more long term solutions
In a residential neighborhood at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, dump trucks and cement mixers lumbered across a construction site earlier this month, as workers prepared to pour a foundation for a 12-unit apartment building. The company running this project is Developers Collaborative, and the plan is to...
Maine company accused of violating lead-based paint rules has been fined
PORTLAND, Maine — A company in Westbrook has been ordered to pay thousands after being accused of violating the lead renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) program at several jobs performed in Maine. IDK Ventures, which operates as CertaPro Painters of Maine, was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency after...
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
mainebiz.biz
L.L.Bean will invest $50M to revamp Freeport store and campus
L.L.Bean said Wednesday it will invest more than $50 million in the Freeport-based business' flagship store and retail campus "to more fully activate the brand’s purpose of enabling people to experience the restorative benefits of being outside." Once complete, the project at the iconic Maine outdoor gear and clothing...
WPFO
Maine Medical Center warns Mainers to take it easy when cleaning up snow
PORTLAND (WGME) – It may not be at the top of most people's lists for a workout, but shoveling snow is definitely strenuous and it can be dangerous, even deadly, if you're not careful. Maine Medical Center is noticing a recent spike in people coming to the hospital for...
WGME
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
wabi.tv
Several State Offices closed for storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
mainebiz.biz
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
WPFO
How a Maine blacksmith ended up creating the iconic gates at Stephen King's house
BANGOR (BDN) -- One of the top tourist attractions in Bangor has for decades been the former year-round home of Stephen and Tabitha King on West Broadway. With its eye-catching red exterior, creatively landscaped grounds and two iconic wrought-iron gates embellished with bats, a three-headed dragon and spider-like motifs, it’s become a pilgrimage destination for King fans from all over the world.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
WPFO
'High-tech pickpocket' from Maine sentenced for COVID relief fraud
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Levant man will spend more than two-and-a-half years in prison after stealing more than $320,000 in pandemic relief funds. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Craig Franck on Wednesday to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud and money laundering arising from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Plans being created for extricating animals from collapsed barn in Union
Update Jan. 26, 2:45 p.m. — According to an afternoon update that was provided to the Union Town Manager, Jay Feyler, four cows succumbed after a barn collapsed this morning on the North Union Road. Another cow was seriously injured. Along with the owners and the fire department, many...
WPFO
Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to roof concerns
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Both the Walmart and the Sam’s Club in Scarborough are closed due to concerns that the excess snow and water on the roofs is making the buildings unsafe. Scarborough Deputy Chief John Brennan says crews responded to Walmart around 10 a.m. Thursday because the roof was...
WGME
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
RAYMOND (WGME) – While the coast saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland Maine faced a foot of fluffy powder. As Mainers drove on Route 302, the snow came down faster and faster all day. People worked to dig themselves out, and those who did have to...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Comments / 0