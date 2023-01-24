Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Man Utd transfer target Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli from Lille being investigated with concerns over deal
NAPOLI'S move for Victor Osimhen is set to be investigated by Italian authorities. The Serie A side signed the Nigerian from Lille in 2020 for a fee that could reach £70million including add-ons. Juventus were slapped with a 15-point deduction last week after being accused of inflating transfer fees...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Man Utd legend Paul Scholes launches X-rated cryptic rant over transfers as club struggle to sign players in January
PAUL SCHOLES hit out at critics of Manchester United's recruitment following the club's struggles this month. United have found it difficult to buy players in January after splashing out big fees on Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez last summer. That has limited the club to the loan signings of Wout...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr with ‘list of best practices’ in last dig at Man Utd & is set to end career there
CRISTIANO RONALDO joined Al-Nassr with a list of "best practices" following his acrimonious departure from Man Utd. The Portuguese star, 37, made his competitive debut for the Saudi Arabian side on Sunday. And while Ronaldo failed to register a shot on target, Al-Nassr did win the game 1-0 to maintain...
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
BBC
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi
Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Manchester United report: Red Devils line up £44m deal for Brazilian starlet
Manchester United are facing competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa for the forward
Yardbarker
PSG Only Have €10-15M To Invest In Move For Inter Milan Defender Milan Skriniar This Month, French Media Report
Paris Saint-Germain would only have around €10-15 million to spend on a potential move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar during the January transfer window. This according to French news outlet Le Parisien, via FCInterNews, who report that the French champions are prioritizing a signing to reinforce in attacking areas and so are not likely to move for the Slovakian.
Liverpool now favourites in Jude Bellingham transfer race ahead of Real Madrid and Man City as Dortmund talks hot up
LIVERPOOL are reportedly the favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England starlet is one of the most sought-after names on the planet after a stellar World Cup. Bellingham has previously been linked with Liverpool, as well as the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester...
Full Takeover Expected for Manchester United in Coming Weeks
Manchester United is expected to say goodbye to its current American owners as a full takeover looms. The Glazer family, which hired the Raine Group in November to explore a possible sale of the iconic Premier League club, still remains open to selling a full or partial stake, but parties who have registered interest so far are leaning toward buying the team outright, according to The Daily Mail.
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: PSG “absolutely leading the race” for world class transfer ahead of Premier League clubs
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to be in pole position for the free transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia international has been a world class performer for Inter and could surely do a great job for a big club like PSG, while it seems Premier League clubs are also informed over his situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.
BBC
Chelsea top of football's biggest spenders as Leicester miss top 50
In perhaps the most unsurprising reveal of the 2022-23 season so far, Chelsea are comfortably the biggest global spenders on transfer fees. According to the latest figures from the CIES Football Observatory,, external the Blues have obliterated their competition by spending €555m (approximately £489m) on 15 players so far this campaign.
