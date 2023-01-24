ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
BBC

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi

Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

PSG Only Have €10-15M To Invest In Move For Inter Milan Defender Milan Skriniar This Month, French Media Report

Paris Saint-Germain would only have around €10-15 million to spend on a potential move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar during the January transfer window. This according to French news outlet Le Parisien, via FCInterNews, who report that the French champions are prioritizing a signing to reinforce in attacking areas and so are not likely to move for the Slovakian.
Front Office Sports

Full Takeover Expected for Manchester United in Coming Weeks

Manchester United is expected to say goodbye to its current American owners as a full takeover looms. The Glazer family, which hired the Raine Group in November to explore a possible sale of the iconic Premier League club, still remains open to selling a full or partial stake, but parties who have registered interest so far are leaning toward buying the team outright, according to The Daily Mail.
The Independent

Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: PSG “absolutely leading the race” for world class transfer ahead of Premier League clubs

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to be in pole position for the free transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia international has been a world class performer for Inter and could surely do a great job for a big club like PSG, while it seems Premier League clubs are also informed over his situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.
BBC

Chelsea top of football's biggest spenders as Leicester miss top 50

In perhaps the most unsurprising reveal of the 2022-23 season so far, Chelsea are comfortably the biggest global spenders on transfer fees. According to the latest figures from the CIES Football Observatory,, external the Blues have obliterated their competition by spending €555m (approximately £489m) on 15 players so far this campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy