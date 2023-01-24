ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Amazon just sliced the price of this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV to $288 before the Super Bowl

By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZFpY_0kPIxHbU00

Looking for an epic Super Bowl TV deal ? Amazon is coming out swinging with some big-screen TVs going for seriously small prices.

Right now the Hisense 50" A6 Series 4K TV is just $288 at Amazon . (Heads up, if you have a Best Buy TotalTech membership, you can get the TV at Best Buy for $249 .) Craving a bigger screen? The huge Hisense 75" A6 Series 4K TV is $608 at Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09J1y0_0kPIxHbU00

Hisense 50" A6 Series 4K TV: was $309 now $288 @ Amazon
The 2022 Hisense A6 Series 4K TV offers stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. If you have a Best Buy TotalTech membership, you can get the TV for $249 at Best Buy . View Deal

Hisense 75" A6 Series 4K TV: was $679 now $608 @ Amazon
Want a bigger screen? The 75" Hisense A6 Series TV is $608 at Amazon right now, a great price for a TV of this size. It's powered by Google TV and has Chromecast built in, along with gaming and sports modes. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. View Deal

Hisense have made a name for itself making awesome budget TVs. If you're looking for an impressive 4K TV that won't break the bank, the Hisense A6 Series is an excellent choice.

The Hisense A6 Series runs on the Google TV operating system, meaning you'll have access to all the best streaming services . There's also support for Google Assistant voice controls and Chromecast, so you can stream content from your phone or tablet straight to the TV.

If you want to connect accessories, the 50-inch set has 3 HDMI ports while the 75-inch set has 4. There's also Bluetooth connectivity on board.

Amazon is offering the 50-inch and 75-inch TVs for $288 and $608 respectively. That's $1 cheaper than their prices at Best Buy. However, you might want to pick them up at Best Buy anyway: if you have a Best Buy TotalTech membership, you can get the 50" TV for $249. Additionally, both the TVs at Best Buy come with some freebies: you get a 3-month trial of Apple TV Plus and a 30-day trial of FuboTV.

Still looking for your perfect set? Stay tuned to our Super Bowl TV deals coverage for the best sales.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Digital Trends

The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale

Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
TVGuide.com

Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More

The best deals and savings on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, we're seeing a lot of incredible beginning-of-the-year deep discounts on all sorts of home entertainment and streaming gear. Retailers like Amazon have to clear last year's inventory to make more room for this year's new models. Their loss is your gain. And we're all happy about it!
Digital Trends

Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal

Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
TechRadar

This weekend's best Super Bowl TV deals: 75-inch TVs from $599.99

If you want to upgrade your home cinema in time for the big game, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up this weekend's best Super Bowl TV deals which include a range of big-screen 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, and Amazon. The Super...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
TechRadar

Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: get a 55-inch OLED TV for just $899.99

Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, as Sunday's big game is just weeks away. We've been sifting through today's offers and just spotted LG's best-selling A2 OLED TV on sale for $899.99 (was $1,299.99) for the 55-inch model. That's a fantastic deal on a mid-size OLED display and just $100 more than the record-low Black Friday price.
Android Police

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Netflix is one of the best streaming services giving you access to award-winning TV shows and movies. One of the best things about Netflix is you can watch it on any device. Whether you want to catch your favorite movie on a big screen using an Android TV box or watch it on your Android phone, you can do it on Netflix. Netflix allows users to download movies for offline viewing on several devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Windows machines, and Chromebooks.
CBS News

The best New Years 2023 deals on TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to start New Years 2023 off with a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent...
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy