ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Nationwide Ban on TikTok Inches Closer to Reality

The White House is facing mounting pressure from Congress to ban the widely popular TikTok app nationwide after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) introduced a piece of legislation on Wednesday to curb its use. A similar bill to ban TikTok in the U.S. was filed during the last Congressional session, but it was not considered in either chamber.
Building Design & Construction

Nashville boasts the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada

At 30,105 seats and 530,000 sf, GEODIS Park, which opened in 2022, is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada. Created by design firms Populous and HASTINGS in collaboration with the Metro Nashville Sports Authority, GEODIS Park serves as the home of the Nashville Soccer Club as well as a venue for performances and events.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy