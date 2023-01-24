Read full article on original website
Related
Women and patients on more medicines ‘at higher risk of adverse drug reaction’
Women and patients on a higher number of medicines are at greater risk of having an adverse drug reaction, a new study of older people has suggested.One in four experienced at least one adverse drug reaction (ADR) over the six-year period looked at by researchers in Cork.Patients prescribed 10 or more medicines had a threefold increased risk of experiencing a reaction, scientists said.It is thought to be the first study in general practice focused on this issue which has followed older patients over several years.I was very interested in looking at this from a GP perspective in terms of how...
EU drug regulator decides antibiotic shortage not a 'major event'
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator has decided not to label the antibiotic shortage on the continent a "major event", given existing measures to tackle the shortfall were working in the short term, it said in a statement on Thursday,
U.S. FDA joins global regulators probing tainted overseas cough syrup
Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it is working with the World Health Organization and foreign regulatory authorities to support an investigation into the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Africa and Asia.
FOX 11 and 41
FDA official overseeing food policy and response to resign in wake of baby formula shortage
Frank Yiannas, a top official at the Food and Drug Administration in charge of the agency’s food policy and response office, announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his role as deputy commissioner. Yiannas was among the FDA officials leading the agency as it navigated its way through...
The European Union Needs to Step up Its Efforts to Address The Current Shortage of Antibiotics
According to a letter that was sent by a coalition of European patient and consumer organizations and that was accessed by Reuters on Tuesday, the European Union's pharmaceuticals authority needs to do more to address the scarcity of certain antibiotics that are extensively used in the territory.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Vaccine Expert Says Additional COVID Boosters Not Required For Young, Healthy People
Booster shots targeting virus strains "that might disappear a few months later" are impractical for healthy, young people, Dr. Paul A. Offit said.
MedicalXpress
Barriers to accessing to medicinal cannabis
Interest in cannabis-based medicines (CBMs) has increased in Australia, but while recent policy and legislative changes have enabled health practitioners to prescribe CBMs, many patients still struggle to access them. The question of how to regulate medicinal cannabis has been a major source of debate in many countries and continues...
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Common blood pressure drug rilmenidine could help delay aging
Side effects may include living longer. Rilmenidine — a drug commonly used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure — has been found to slow the aging process and boost longevity, according to collaborative research from Harvard Medicine, the University of Liverpool and ETH Zürich. “With a global aging population, the benefits of delaying aging, even if slightly, are immense. Repurposing drugs capable of extending lifespan and healthspan has huge untapped potential in translational geroscience,” lead researcher João Pedro Magalhães said. Previously, a low calorie diet had been found to act as the best anti-aging method across several species, according to the report. In humans, however, results have been mixed, with a potential for side effects. Scientists involved in the study were enthusiastic about rilmenidine’s potential role in streamlining the process. “For the first time, we have been able to show in animals that rilmenidine can increase lifespan,” Magalhães said. “We are now keen to explore if rilmenidine may have other clinical applications.” The research, published in the journal “Aging Cell,” was funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation, LongeCity and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.
Twice-Yearly Sunlenca Works Well for Initial HIV Treatment
Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a long-acting injectable medication recently approved for treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV, also works well for people starting antiretroviral therapy for the first time, according to a recent report in The Lancet HIV. Results from the CALIBRATE trial showed that around 90% of study participants who used Sunlenca—either...
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant Deaths
Abbott Laboratories, located in Sturgis, Michigan, is currently being investigated by the federal government in relation to the crisis involving baby formula, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
ajmc.com
Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis
A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
U.S. FDA pulls authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 treatment Evusheld
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld as the treatment is not expected to neutralize the currently dominant XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.
FDA to propose yearly COVID vaccines like annual flu shots for Americans
The Food and Drug Administration will meet later this week to weigh a proposal to treat COVID-19 vaccines like the annual flu shot, simplifying the process for many Americans.
AOL Corp
Medical experts divided on whether 2nd FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug provides a benefit
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a drug that may help patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s by slowing down the progression of the disease. In clinical trials, the drug, called lecanemab, reduced the rate of cognitive decline among participants. But doctors and health experts are divided...
Proposed lead limits for baby food under fire: ‘FDA hasn’t done enough’
The Food and Drug Administration issued draft guidance Tuesday that would lower the allowable levels of lead in certain processed baby and toddler foods. Critics said the proposal doesn’t go far enough. The lead content of fruits, some vegetables, mixtures, yogurts. custards and puddings should not exceed 10 parts per billion, per the FDA, while the limit for single-ingredient root vegetables and dry cereals should be set at 20 parts per billion. “For babies and young children who eat the foods covered in today’s draft guidance, the FDA estimates that these action levels could result in as much as a 24% to...
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
NEW YORK — (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed. The factory's closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula...
Comments / 0