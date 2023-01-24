ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wjhl.com

Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight

Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

VDOT to add third lane to Interstate 81 between exits 7 and 10

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A project by the Virginia Department of Transportation will widen Interstate 81 to three lanes between exits 10 and 7. VDOT is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project and plans to advertise bids this fall. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The project is expected to […]
ABINGDON, VA
cbs19news

Refreezing may impact Thursday morning commute

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers may see some slick patches on the roads on Thursday morning, especially in the higher elevations. Much of the region has received rain or a wintry mix during the day on Wednesday, and temperatures overnight could result in a refreeze. The Virginia Department of...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward

While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
skisoutheast.com

Some Snow To Kickstart The Week

Some snow is always a great start to the week. After some rain moved through late Sunday, the northwest flow snow machine kicked up late overnight and this morning providing some incredible conditions to kick off the last full week of January. It is insane how fast we got to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Embezzlement case, shooting range burglary and a breezy day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Authorities have charged a Woodbridge woman with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the Arlington Education Association during her role as president. 4. Shooting range burglary. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday burglary at...
VIRGINIA STATE

