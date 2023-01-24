Read full article on original website
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
WJLA
SEE IT | 'Virginia is for Launch Lovers': Electron rocket launches from Wallops Island
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket launched Tuesday evening from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch was scheduled for Monday, but weather conditions caused a delay. The launch was be visible across much of the East Coast. The Electron rocket is 59 feet...
wjhl.com
Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight
Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
VDOT to add third lane to Interstate 81 between exits 7 and 10
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A project by the Virginia Department of Transportation will widen Interstate 81 to three lanes between exits 10 and 7. VDOT is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project and plans to advertise bids this fall. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The project is expected to […]
cbs19news
Refreezing may impact Thursday morning commute
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers may see some slick patches on the roads on Thursday morning, especially in the higher elevations. Much of the region has received rain or a wintry mix during the day on Wednesday, and temperatures overnight could result in a refreeze. The Virginia Department of...
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
chathamstartribune.com
After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward
While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
WUSA
Virginia Legislature discussing Commanders stadium again, but have traffic concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — No traffic fix on I-95? No Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia. That’s the latest line in the sand as stadium talk in the Virginia Legislature heats back up. “The biggest driver of this is literally going to be traffic and transportation,” said State Senator...
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin is worried about people moving out of Virginia. Here’s how big that out-migration is.
Sometimes governors acquire shorthand titles. Gerald Baliles was known as the transportation governor. Lots of governors have wanted to be known as the education governor. Ralph Northam became the social justice governor after first being called something else. In that spirit, let me hereby declare Glenn Youngkin to be the...
wfxrtv.com
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
Virginia state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires on I-64 in Alleghany
The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
skisoutheast.com
Some Snow To Kickstart The Week
Some snow is always a great start to the week. After some rain moved through late Sunday, the northwest flow snow machine kicked up late overnight and this morning providing some incredible conditions to kick off the last full week of January. It is insane how fast we got to...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
cardinalnews.org
West Virginia lures remote workers with fresh air, lower costs — and an incentive program. Could this be a model for rural Virginia?
It’s the latest trend in economic development. Pay work-from-home workers to move to your county. Since they work remotely, they aren’t competing for jobs. And with incomes typically of $100,000 or more, they are not competing for affordable housing. Remote worker incentive programs are being tried all over...
Inside Nova
InFive: Embezzlement case, shooting range burglary and a breezy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Authorities have charged a Woodbridge woman with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the Arlington Education Association during her role as president. 4. Shooting range burglary. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday burglary at...
Augusta Free Press
‘American Pickers’ returning to Virginia in March; looking for rare collections
The television show, “American Pickers,” is coming back to Virginia in March, and if you have an unusual collection in your barn or garage, you could be featured on the award-winning series. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement yesterday via social media. The show...
