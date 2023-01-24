ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciena Names Joe Cumello Senior Vice President and General Manager of Blue Planet Division

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced the appointment of Joe Cumello as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Blue Planet, a division of Ciena. Cumello has served as Ciena’s Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications since September 2020, and previously as Vice President, Global Marketing & Partners. He rejoined the company in 2015 through its acquisition of Cyan, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the company’s management team, which introduced Blue Planet to the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005373/en/

Joe Cumello, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Blue Planet Division (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Cumello continues reporting to President and CEO Gary Smith, and will be responsible for all aspects of driving the next phase of growth for the company’s Blue Planet division.

“Joe possesses a strong software pedigree, coupled with a deep understanding of Ciena’s corporate strategy and market positioning strengths, that will drive our Blue Planet business forward in alignment with market dynamics and customer demand,” said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena.

In the networking industry for more than 30 years, Cumello initially joined Ciena in 2004 through its acquisition of Internet Photonics. Following that, he held executive roles at Sidera Networks and SafeNet. He then joined Cyan in 2013 before rejoining Ciena. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Rebecca Smith Appointed as Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

Concurrently, Ciena named Rebecca Smith to succeed Cumello in the role of Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications. Smith is being promoted to her new position after serving since 2017 as Ciena’s Vice President, Global Portfolio and Programs Marketing, leading the company’s product, solution and vertical marketing strategies, driving global campaigns, and overseeing the market and competitive intelligence team.

Joining Ciena’s executive leadership team, Smith assumes global responsibility for articulating Ciena’s value proposition, advancing the company’s brand and thought leadership platforms, and driving engagement across key stakeholder groups, including customers, partners and employees.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Smith previously held senior customer-facing roles within Amdocs, including Vice President of Sales for its North American Division and Vice President of Product and Solutions Marketing, where she cultivated go-to-market strategies across Amdocs’s portfolio. She holds an MBA and BA in Economics from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

Gary Smith commented: “Having worked under Joe’s leadership for several years and directly with our go-to-market teams as well as customers around the world, Rebecca is well-suited to continue leading our global marketing strategy to bring innovation to our brand and accelerate our market momentum.”

The leadership appointments of Cumello and Smith are effective January 30, 2023.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network ™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet provides proven software solutions that accelerate digital transformation through intelligent automation. With more than 200 deployments worldwide, our modular, vendor-agnostic product portfolio enables real-time visibility and control to manage changing network operating environments. Backed by a global team of delivery specialists and an ecosystem of partners, Blue Planet is a division of Ciena that combines expertise across IT, network, and business operations to enable the agility necessary for creating differentiated end-customer experiences. www.blueplanet.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

