Treble Announces 63% Revenue Increase in 2022, 9th-consecutive Year of Record Growth

Treble, a boutique PR agency with 23 successful exits across its client portfolio, today announced 63% revenue growth between 2021 and 2022. The revenue increase marks the 9th-consecutive year of record growth since the agency’s inception in 2013.

Treble also announced it is opening up Cohort 4 of its Funding Accelerator Program, a unique 30-day project sprint focused exclusively on launching earned media campaigns around funding rounds closed by venture backed startups and enterprise organizations, as well as new funds raised from LPs by venture capital firms.

Treble collaborates with B2B technology-centric venture-backed companies, from seed-stage to pre-IPO, as well as publicly traded companies. The agency provides a scalable pricing model to adapt specifically to the needs of growth-stage companies. Headquartered in Austin, Treble has partnered with U.S. venture capital firms and venture-backed technology companies, as well as those based in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds of 2022, Treble experienced a record year. The agency also celebrated employee growth equaling 300% since March 2020, with 18 total employees at the end of 2022.

“Treble continues to provide exceptional service and return on investment for the challenger brands across our portfolio,” said Ethan Parker, Treble founder and CEO. “Our systematic execution of strategies combined with our ongoing expansion of vertical expertise across agency practice groups set us up nicely to continue the agency’s client and revenue growth. We are looking to build on this foundation of success in 2023.”

Record Growth for the Agency

Treble experienced rapid growth and success in agency programs, expertise and services that surpassed projected KPIs and media placement goals for clients. In November 2022, Treble announced the formation of its Enterprise Technology Practice Group led by Treble Senior Vice President Matt Grant. To learn more about how Treble scaled share of voice for an enterprise client by 25% in one quarter, click here.

By expanding agency expertise and synergies through the formation of another practice group –– alongside the agency’s previously announced Cybersecurity Practice Group –– Treble solidified its goals to expand its client portfolio to reach late-stage and public companies.

Treble was named to the PRNEWS 2022 awards list of The Agency Elite Top 100. The list highlights the nation’s most innovative and strategic public relations firms of the year based on their services, products, employee initiatives and activities, and core agency offerings.

Strategic Partner in Propelling 23 Startups to Exit Since 2013

Treble has been a strategic partner in propelling 23 startups to exit since 2013, with three IPOs and more than 100 funding launches. Successful exits across the Treble client portfolio include TrendKite ( acquired by Cision ), Favor ( acquired by H-E-B ), StackEngine ( acquired by Oracle ), Boxer ( acquired by VMware ) and Joyride ( acquired by Google ).

Treble remains at the forefront of understanding market needs and capitalizes on opportunities to better support and partner with its clients. The agency’s Funding Accelerator Program experienced record revenue in 2022, with every launch successfully landing Tier-1 media placements. Each one drove investor awareness and lead generation for investment firms and their portfolio companies to establish a solid foundation of press coverage.

Treble launched almost every major Texas-based venture firm’s new fund in 2022 — including True Wealth Ventures, Next Coast Ventures and S3 Ventures — securing extensive national and Texas regional coverage. Other successful alumni of the funding accelerator include Homeward, a portfolio company of LiveOak Venture Partners; Polarity, a portfolio company of TechOperators; and, BrainCheck, a portfolio company of S3 Ventures.

Doubling Down on Austin while Expanding West Coast Presence

After shifting to a distributed team model after the pandemic, Treble has increased its presence in technology hot spots such as San Diego, San Francisco and Austin. The team expanded into San Diego in 2021 with the hire of Treble Senior Director Katie LeChase.

With team members distributed throughout top tech investment hubs, Treble aims to develop authentic, long-lasting relationships with local investors, startups and media contacts. Doubling down on the Austin economy and entrepreneurial culture is a priority for Treble. Austin startups had their second-best year of venture capital funding ever in 2022 –– comparable only to the unprecedented capital raised in 2021.

About Treble

Treble is the PR agency that accelerates exits. Our value proposition includes driving investor awareness, lead generation, strategic partnership opportunities, talent acquisition and turning challenger brands into market leaders. An immersive partner for VC firms to propel exits across the spectrum of portfolio investments, we optimally align early and collectively scale with startups and enterprise technology companies. With 23 exits and expertise in B2B and B2C tech, Treble partners with companies spanning multiple verticals, including technology, education, finance, industrials, health care, marketing, agriculture, legal, cybersecurity and DevOps. Visit us at treblepr.com or on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

