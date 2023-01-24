Ciena Appoints David Rothenstein as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced the appointment of David M. Rothenstein as senior vice president, chief strategy officer and corporate secretary. Rothenstein has served as Ciena’s senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary since November 2008, and as acting chief strategy officer since March 2022. He will continue to report to President and CEO Gary Smith.

David Rothenstein, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Rothenstein will lead Ciena’s strategic planning and implementation processes, and guide differentiated growth through corporate development activities, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, and venture capital investments. He will also drive the future incubation of emerging solutions designed to optimize existing businesses or enter new markets. In addition, he will continue leading the company’s sustainability and enterprise risk management programs as well as the corporate real estate function, and will continue to serve in the role of corporate secretary.

“David is a seasoned strategist with deep industry and institutional experience, having played a critical role in Ciena’s success for more than two decades, including the design and implementation of many of Ciena’s transformative growth opportunities,” said Smith. “As Chief Strategy Officer, he will further contribute to our continued growth through the reinforcement of our market leadership and the expansion of our addressable market and share.”

Prior to joining Ciena in 2001, Rothenstein practiced corporate, employment and technology law as well as business litigation at the law firm of Paley Rothman. He earned his Juris Doctor degree with honors from The George Washington University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude , from Tufts University.

Sheela Kosaraju Appointed as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

As part of the company’s leadership succession plan, Ciena concurrently promoted Sheela Kosaraju to senior vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary. Kosaraju joined Ciena in 2010 and has served as vice president, deputy general counsel and head of international legal since August 2020, and previously as vice president and associate general counsel. Prior to joining Ciena, Kosaraju was general counsel for two early-stage companies, HomeCom Communications and Closedloop Solutions.

In joining Ciena’s executive leadership team reporting to Smith, Kosaraju assumes responsibility for managing all of Ciena’s worldwide legal matters as well as for the company’s compliance and ethics program and government affairs activities.

“In her new role, Sheela will bring critical global perspectives to our executive leadership team, reflecting her proven track record at the company over many years as a leader on the legal team, particularly with respect to international business strategy,” said Smith.

Kosaraju received her Juris Doctor degree from Wake Forest University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree, in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering & Public Policy, graduating with engineering honors, from Carnegie Mellon University.

The leadership appointments of Rothenstein and Kosaraju are effective January 30, 2023.

