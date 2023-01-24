ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Installation of Proton Therapy System Begins at Kansas City Proton Institute

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--

Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that the 15-ton compact accelerator for the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® was delivered on January 20, to Kansas City Proton Institute (KCPI). This milestone marks the beginning of the first true compact proton therapy system installation in Kansas City, and the fourth in the region.

Mevion’s proton accelerator prior to being lifted and lowered into vault. (Photo: Business Wire)

The system at KCPI features Mevion’s industry leading HYPERSCAN® pencil beam scanning technology and Adaptive Aperture® proton multi-leaf collimator. This powerful duo combines optimum spot sizes, hyper-fast layer switching, and layer-by-layer beam collimation, providing faster and more precise dose delivery while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue and organs at risk.

KCPI is affiliated with Kansas City Urology & Oncology (KCUC), the premier center for urology care in Kansas City. Kansas City Proton Institute expects to begin treatments with the MEVION S250i system in Fall 2023 to treat all indications benefitting from the precision of proton therapy.

“The installation of Mevion’s cutting-edge proton therapy system is a giant step toward bringing the world’s most precise form of proton therapy to Kansas City and the Midwest region,” said Dr. Kenon Qamar, the lead radiation oncologist for Kansas City Proton Institute. “KCPI is committed to providing the most advanced form of radiation therapy in an outpatient facility making proton therapy accessible and convenient for patients.”

“Mevion is excited to start the system installation at Kansas City Proton Institute,” said Tina Yu, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Mevion. “We are proud that we can bring our technology to the area’s first physician-based proton therapy center. It truly demonstrates our dedication to democratizing proton therapy and making it available to cancer patients who need it and where they need it.”

About Mevion Medical Systems

Since 2004, Mevion Medical Systems has been the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Mevion’s series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world’s smallest proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost that exist with other proton therapy systems. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use.

About Kansas City Proton Institute

Kansas City Proton Institute is the Midwest’s first physician-based, outpatient proton therapy center. KCPIs mission is to provide the most advanced form of radiation therapy in partnership with a patients existing physician care team. Kansas City Proton Institute brings together expert oncologists, clinical care teams, and researchers to improve cancer care and advance the clinical evidence for proton therapy.

About Kansas City Urology & Oncology

Since 1999 Kansas City Urology & Oncology (KCUC) has been Kansas City’s premier provider for urology care. In 2006, KCUC began providing radiation therapy and is the first urology practice in Kansas City to perform robotic prostate surgery and to provide Provenge for advanced prostate cancer. KCUC has a network of 23 office locations in Kansas and Missouri. KCUC includes a team of 33 top urologists, radiation oncologists, a medical oncologist, pathologists and 18 advanced practice providers, dedicated to the care of patients with a wide range of urological needs. KCUC is the only office-based radiation provider in the Kansas City area. For more, information about KCUC, please visit, www.KCUC.com.

