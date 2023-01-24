Installation of Proton Therapy System Begins at Kansas City Proton Institute

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--

Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that the 15-ton compact accelerator for the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® was delivered on January 20, to Kansas City Proton Institute (KCPI). This milestone marks the beginning of the first true compact proton therapy system installation in Kansas City, and the fourth in the region.

The system at KCPI features Mevion’s industry leading HYPERSCAN® pencil beam scanning technology and Adaptive Aperture® proton multi-leaf collimator. This powerful duo combines optimum spot sizes, hyper-fast layer switching, and layer-by-layer beam collimation, providing faster and more precise dose delivery while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue and organs at risk.

KCPI is affiliated with Kansas City Urology & Oncology (KCUC), the premier center for urology care in Kansas City. Kansas City Proton Institute expects to begin treatments with the MEVION S250i system in Fall 2023 to treat all indications benefitting from the precision of proton therapy.

“The installation of Mevion’s cutting-edge proton therapy system is a giant step toward bringing the world’s most precise form of proton therapy to Kansas City and the Midwest region,” said Dr. Kenon Qamar, the lead radiation oncologist for Kansas City Proton Institute. “KCPI is committed to providing the most advanced form of radiation therapy in an outpatient facility making proton therapy accessible and convenient for patients.”

“Mevion is excited to start the system installation at Kansas City Proton Institute,” said Tina Yu, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Mevion. “We are proud that we can bring our technology to the area’s first physician-based proton therapy center. It truly demonstrates our dedication to democratizing proton therapy and making it available to cancer patients who need it and where they need it.”

