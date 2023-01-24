From wine bars to axe throwing, these top spots for dating in Montreal are sure to show you and your date a good time. UPDATE, winter 2023: We've taken the stress out of dating for you! Finding date ideas that don't feel like a forced gesture out of Love, Actually can sometimes be an actual challenge. Luckily in Montreal you're spoiled for choice when it comes to things to do when you've got romance in mind. Whether you’re looking for one of the best romantic restaurants, or one of the best Montreal attractions to set the mood before a make out sesh or to grab a casual coffee in the most romantic café in town, we’ve compiled a top-notch list of places to try. From the best restaurants in the city, to the best bars—and some stellar cheap eats in between—let us play wingman.

