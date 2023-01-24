Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
NTS: One Day
NTS radio will take over Burgess Park on May 27 with its first ever festival: One Day. There’ll be two stages, with the live stage headlined by LA rapper JPEGMAFIA. Over on the dance stage, Theo Parrish will take the headline slot with a four-hour-long set – this is one you don’t want to miss, as it’s Parrish’s first UK show in three years. There are more acts to be announced. Priority tickets go on sale to NTS Supporters & Friends at noon on Monday January 30. The rest of you can sign up for the presale on the NTS website which drops at noon on Wednesday February 1, and the general sale goes live at noon on February 2.
NME
Blur and Wizkid lead new names for Flow Festival 2023
Flow Festival has announced a second wave of acts for 2023 including Blur and Wizkid. Flow Festival: Finnish party pairs huge names with even bigger planet-saving initiatives. The event is due to take place in Helsinki, Finland between August 11 and August 13. Organisers confirmed last month that acts including FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede and Devo would perform over the weekend.
Time Out Global
Gala Festival
All of London’s hippest and hottest people will make their pilgrimage to this Peckham Rye three-dayer again this May, as Gala returns to south London over the bank holiday weekend. As usual, the first day is peppered with top-tier funk, soul, jazz and afrobeat instrumental acts. Jordan Rakei will headline, bringing the funky vibes. It’s also a rare chance to see Amadou & Mariam, as well as live sets from Romare, Nubya Garcia and NiNE8 Collective. The Saturday and Sunday will lean harder into techno and house, with Overmono and Kerri Chandler headlining respectively. We’re also psyched for sets from OK Williams, Hunee, Young Marco, Donato Dozzy and Heléna Star. You can sign up for the official presale on the Gala website, which goes live at 10am on January 31.
iheart.com
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai
Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.
1053rnb.com
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com. 1. Malik Baptiste ft. Snoh Aalegra – All You Need To Know. GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single...
Drake Pauses Apollo Show After Fan Falls From Balcony – Watch
UPDATE (Jan. 23):. The Apollo Theater has released a statement in the wake of a fan falling from a balcony during Drake's SiriusXM show. "Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an audience member who landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine," the statement reads. "Drake, Apollo and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken. They were seen immediately by EMS on site. The fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported. The Apollo is investigating the situation further."
hotnewhiphop.com
Madonna Taps Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, & More For Tour Announcement
Madonna is embarking on a 35-city tour later this year. Madonna is embarking on a tour across the world in 2023 and teamed up with Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and more celebrities to make the announcement. The Celebration Tour will see the legendary singer performing songs spanning the four decades of her career.
Time Out Global
Line-up announced for Dimensions Festival at Tisno
Following on from its tenth anniversary celebrations in 2022, the Dimensions Festival at The Garden Resort in Tisno has just announced full line-up of cult stars, pioneering legends and new school-talent for this summer. Taking place between August 31 and September 4, this forward-thinking electronica event also features boat and...
Time Out Global
South London could be getting new public spaces the size of 194 football pitches
South London is reclaiming its roadsides. In an exciting move, Lambeth Council has just launched a new ‘kerbside strategy’ to reclaim kerbsides as public spaces and ‘de-clutter’ its roadsides, Brixton Buzz has reported. Currently, 94 percent of the borough’s kerbsides (the bit of the road that...
Complex
23 Rising Artists to Watch in 2023
In some ways, 2022 felt like one of the most unpredictable years for music in recent memory. Sure, there were some obvious bets: Kendrick would drop a universally acclaimed album, Taylor would dominate the charts, Beyoncé and Drake would own the attention of the world. But outside of the elite class of superstars, everything is up in the air. Who would’ve thought that Steve Lacy would land the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 or that Yung Lean would end up with the most popular song on TikTok?
HipHopDX.com
T.I. & DaBaby's First Collab to Appear on 'Fear' Film Soundtrack
T.I. and DaBaby have yet to collide on a track, but that drought will be coming to an end when they team up for the Fear soundtrack. In an afterparty following Fear’s premiere in West Hollywood, Tip and Baby revealed to TMZ Hip Hop that they have teamed up for the Fear soundtrack’s title track, which will accompany the film hitting theaters across the U.S. on Friday (January 27).
hypebeast.com
Drake Unveils First Woman Artist Signed to OVO Sound, Singer Naomi Sharon
Drake has signed R&B singer Naomi Sharon to OVO Sound, making Sharon the first female artist he’s signed to the label. Drizzy announced the signing on Thursday night, referring to Sharon as his “dear friend.”. “I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world...
Fivio Foreign ft. Tata, Jenn Carter & Kyle Richh “Notice Me,” PnB Rock “London” & More | Daily Visuals 1.25.23
Fivio Foreign put the rap game on notice in 2022 with the release of his debut studio album, B.I.B.L.E., but can the Brooklyn drill rapper maintain his presence and popularity in Hip-Hop throughout 2023? He certainly feels he can. Coming through with some new visuals to “Notice Me,” Fivio recruits the talents of Tata, Jenn […] The post Fivio Foreign ft. Tata, Jenn Carter & Kyle Richh “Notice Me,” PnB Rock “London” & More | Daily Visuals 1.25.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
‘I’d Rather Cry and Dance’: How Ava Max Turned Heartbreak Into Euphoric Pop
The night her hit “Sweet But Psycho” came out, Ava Max almost quit music. It was 2018 and she’d been at home in her Los Angeles apartment. Her mind started to race: She needed a breakthrough song, and this could be the one – if only it would take off. “No one knows this but I had a mental breakdown,” she says now, almost five years later. She got down on her knees and started praying, even though she’s not religious. “I’m like, ‘God, please, if you’re listening. I need to pay for my gas. My parents, I want to buy...
Time Out Global
13 exhibitions worth travelling for in 2023
From the largest ever Vermeer exhibition in Amsterdam to Madrid’s festival of Picasso, these are the year’s biggest art shows. All years are great years for art – but 2023 is set to be even more spectacular than most. Wherever you are in the world, from Tokyo and Paris to London and New York, each city has its own stacked schedule of exhibitions and shows. We’ll see vast retrospectives, triumphant first-time solo shows, eagerly-anticipated displays (still) delayed by the pandemic and much, much more. From all that, here are our highlights: 2023’s must-see exhibitions, all over the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
Reuben Vincent Stays “Trickin'” On New Song With Domani
Reuben Vincent just released “Trickin'” with Domani, a soulful, downtrodden, yet beautifully produced and performed single. Moreover, it keeps up his collaborations with 9th Wonder through his Jamla Records label. The last we heard from them on the site was the single “High Noon” with Rapsody and Murs, and it looks like Vincent is prepping for a big new step.
Drake brings nostalgia to the Apollo Theater, then makes a big announcement
It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience when you see Drake perform because he rarely does. Since the release of Her Loss, the Canadian artist has performed a few times with 21 Savage and fans are waiting for an album tour. On Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, Drake gave his fans...
Time Out Global
Your guide to dating in Montreal: 2023
From wine bars to axe throwing, these top spots for dating in Montreal are sure to show you and your date a good time. UPDATE, winter 2023: We've taken the stress out of dating for you! Finding date ideas that don't feel like a forced gesture out of Love, Actually can sometimes be an actual challenge. Luckily in Montreal you're spoiled for choice when it comes to things to do when you've got romance in mind. Whether you’re looking for one of the best romantic restaurants, or one of the best Montreal attractions to set the mood before a make out sesh or to grab a casual coffee in the most romantic café in town, we’ve compiled a top-notch list of places to try. From the best restaurants in the city, to the best bars—and some stellar cheap eats in between—let us play wingman.
hypebeast.com
Skrillex and Bladee Team Up in "Real Spring" Music Video
Following collaborations with Bobby Raps, Fred again.., Flowdan, PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, famed DJ and producer Skrillex has released his first music video of the year. Reuniting with Drain Gang multi-hyphenate Bladee, the two connect on the long-awaited “Real Spring.” Previously, the duo appeared as features on Yung Lean’s mixtape Stardust, bringing blissful notes to the track SummerTime Blood.
Pitchfork Reviews Ice Spice EP Higher Than Drake, 21 Savage, Future and Other Albums
A recent review of Ice Spice's new EP, Like..? has found her debut project receiving higher ratings than some of the rap game's most popular projects including albums from Drake and 21 Savage, Future and more. On Monday (Jan. 23), Pitchfork published a detailed review of Ice Spice's debut EP,...
