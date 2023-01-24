Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF4012 and GRF4012W, two broadband gain blocks offering a unique blend of noise and linearity performance over exceptionally wide bandwidths. By accentuating a critical balance between the products’ gain, noise figure, linearity, and compression performance, Guerrilla RF developed a core tailored specifically for satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements.

Guerrilla RF releases two new low noise gain blocks targeting automotive Sirius XM™ satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“These new gain blocks are representative of our constant efforts to push the performance envelope of our amplifier portfolio. What really excites us about this design is its application within the automotive industry. In today’s world, there’s a constant need for affordable, on-the-move connectivity,” says Ryan Pratt, CEO and founder of Guerrilla RF. “This necessitates application solutions meeting the cost, power consumption, and reliability demands of our automotive customers while providing best-in-class performance. Through our collaborative efforts with Qualcomm Technologies, we’re creating compelling front-end solutions leveraging the strengths of our extensive LNA and gain block portfolios. We constantly evolve these product offerings in response to the ever-changing advancements in filter technology. Doing so ensures we’ll continue to offer the very best blend of performance and affordability for our automotive customers.”

The GRF4012 and GRF4012W can be tuned to operate within a variety of bands between 0.4 and 4.2 GHz. While operating at 2332.5 MHz (the center of the SDARS band), each device delivers 17.8 dB of gain, 33 dBm of OIP3 linearity, a compression level of 22.5 dBm, and a noise figure of 0.9 dB while only drawing 50 mA of current. As with other devices within Guerrilla RF’s automotive portfolio, the GRF4012W variant has undergone additional qualification steps, ensuring the device is compliant with the stringent AEC-Q100 requirements demanded by the automotive market.

Each variant comes in a pin-compatible 1.5 mm x 1.5 mm, 6-pin package. GRF now has over 25 low noise amplifiers, gain blocks and driver cores utilizing this same package and pinout, allowing customers to quickly modify and optimize their designs for different frequencies as well as various levels of gain, noise figure, linearity, compression, and power dissipation. This modular approach has proven to be extremely popular with GRF’s customer base since it provides an exceptional degree of design latitude, translating directly into design speed and agility.

Pricing and Availability

Samples and evaluation boards are available for the GRF4012 and GRF4012W. Prices start at $0.64 and $0.72, respectively (10,000-up, EXW USA). Visit https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/detail/sku/4012 and https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/detail/sku/4012W for additional details.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company’s filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

