Blackbird Lane Tumblers opens Feb. 4 at Cedar Mall

Thirsty to get into sales with an actual storefront building, Blackbird Lane Tumblers has set a grand opening for Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at its location in the center hallway of the Cedar Mall, across from River City Record and Books. Since 2018, Alex DiPasquale and Patrick Nolan have made their products from the basement of their home on Blackbird Lane east of Rice Lake.

“We are so excited to finally open our very first store,” said DePasquale last week while working to set up displays in their new space.

The couple have been showcasing and selling their custom-made tumblers on Facebook and at craft shows for five years — at spring, fall and holiday shows at the Cedar Mall, Art in the Park during Aquafest in June, the Birchwood Bluegill Fest in July and the St. Joseph’s School gym on the opening of deer hunting season in November. They have also sold their products at Shoreline Market on Saturday mornings in downtown Rice Lake.

Their main product is the 20-ounce stainless steel, double-walled, vacuum insulated cup that is designed to keep a beverage hot or cold all day long. It includes a sliding lock, spill-proof lid and plastic reusable straw. Add a fun design to that functional product, and the cups are hard to resist. They’ve recently added car coasters available in matching designs and charms to the straws.

“We compare to Yeti but better — we’re pretty proud of that,” said Nolan, who is originally from the Chippewa Falls/Cadott area.

“It’s not only beautiful or fun but well-insulated, and people love that,” added DiPasquale, who was raised in Milwaukee.

The couple are continually trying out and adding other products like frosted glasses with bamboo lids, Mama and Mini matching tumblers that are 20-ounce and 12-ounce respectively, a 30-ounce version for guzzlers, and something called a four-in-one that can hold a bottle and two sizes of cans or used alone to drink from. They also sell glow-in-the-dark beverage containers and one in which a Bluetooth speaker fits onto the bottom for those who want both music and hydration all in one.

The young family — which includes 2-year-old Jack and 4-month-old Ellowyn — was looking for a way to make a living while quenching their creative interests.

DiPasquale said it started as a side hobby after she got a Cricket-like machine and she was trying out all the projects she could do with it.

“My mom was always crafting, and I inherited that gene from her,” she said. Her mom passed away two years ago and her dad did the same two months ago, making it even more difficult for her to swallow that her parents didn’t live to see her dream come true nor their grandchildren grow up.

“If someone has a business logo, we can put that design on a cup, or a festival or event,” DiPasquale said.

“Or in memory of a pet or loved one,” added Nolan.

The majority of the tumblers they sell are made through a process called sublimation printing, which uses specifically designed paper that wraps around it. The other uses clay, paint, glitter, vinyl, a sealant and epoxy for a tumbler that is more a work of art than a drinking vessel. The epoxy cups could break if dropped, whereas the sublimation tumblers are almost break-proof.

“What’s great about the sublimation ones are we can find out what people are looking for and can customize them,” Nolan said, explaining that a printer will be set up in the back of the store for purchases that customers want customized.

As time allows, Nolan has been perfecting the epoxy tumblers, specializing in gnomes over the holidays.

“Each one is a little more elaborate as I get more confident in my sculpting ability,” he said.

Once established at the mall site, the couple hope to become a local supplier for other tumbler makers, and they hope to get more involved in the community by customizing products for local clubs, teams, businesses or organizations and donating a portion of profit back to them.

Cedar Mall manager Marie Nett is happy to have a new tenant and wishes them success.

“We are excited to welcome this new business to Cedar Mall,” Nett said. “They were here for the Holiday Market the last couple of years and have decided to make a permanent storefront. Alexandra and Patrick are very creative and have fun new items for everyone to enjoy for themselves or for a gift. Stop in and see them and all the fun shops, venues and national stores at the Rice Lake Cedar Mall.”

Store hours will be Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.