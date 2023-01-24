ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Amazon Launches Monthly Subscription Package for Generic Medicines

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSdg8_0kPIwd9F00

"

Amazon Pharmacy on Tuesday launched a new Prime membership benefit called RxPass, a subscription service that gives patients access to generic medications for more than 80 common health conditions for a flat fee of $5 per month. "Prime members already get fast, free delivery on prescription medications, and RxPass is one more way to save with Amazon Pharmacy," said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. "Any customer who pays more than $10 a month for their eligible medications will see their prescription costs drop by 50% or more, plus they save time by skipping a trip to the pharmacy." When Amazon Pharmacy, a subsidiary of the ecommerce company, formed in 2020, its main offering was two-day delivery of prescription drugs. With RxPass, the company is bundling commonly prescribed medicines into a subscription package. The company said Amazon pharmacists will be on hand 24/7 to coordinate with doctors and help with refills. Covered medicines include generic versions of antidepressant drugs such as Zoloft and Wellbutrin; generic versions of drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction such as Viagra; the antibiotic amoxicillin; and the anti-inflammatory drug naproxen. RxPass notably will not accept insurance, including Medicaid or Medicare coverage. Amazon also touted its Prime prescription savings benefit, which offers discounts of up to 80 percent off generic and 40 percent off brand name medications at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide. The company has steadily made inroads into health care. In July 2022, Amazon purchased telehealth company One Medical for nearly $4 billion. Later in the year, it also announced a health messaging service called Amazon Clinic. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

"By Jeff Chiu and Olga R. RodriguezHALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.Four people were found dead and a fifth injured from gunshot wounds at a farm, and officers found three...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
msn.com

Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
Cheddar News

FDA Proposes Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

"As COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Food and Drug Administration is proposing plans to roll out an updated vaccine every year going forward.The agency is suggesting experts select a specific strain of the virus each spring and introduce the vaccine to the market by September — similar to annual flu shots. The FDA will also recommend that most people get just a single yearly jab, though older adults, immunocompromised people, and very young children may still need two doses. The agency will request input from a panel of vaccine experts on Thursday, but the plan aligns with the recommendations the Biden administration...
biopharmadive.com

Lilly to boost diabetes drug production with $450M factory investment

Eli Lilly will invest $450 million in a North Carolina manufacturing plant to meet growing demand for its diabetes drugs Mounjaro and Trulicity, the company said Tuesday. The investment in the Research Triangle Park plant will expand filling, device assembly and packaging capacity to help the Indiana-based drugmaker double production of the injectable drugs by the end of 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Cheddar News

Twitter Faces Lawsuits Over Unpaid Rent for US HQ, UK Office

"LONDON (AP) — More landlords are taking Twitter to court over unpaid rent at the social media company’s headquarters in San Francisco and its British offices — the latest legal headaches for billionaire owner Elon Musk, who has been trying to slash expenses.Twitter is facing a lawsuit over allegations it failed to pay rent for its head office, according to California court documents. The owner of its premises in central London, meanwhile, said it's taking the company to court over rental debt.Musk is making extreme cost cuts after his $44 billion deal last year to buy Twitter left the company on the hook...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Medagadget.com

Human Insulin Drug Market To be Valued at US$ 73,127.2 Mn in 2030 With CAGR of 8.1% | Wockhardt, SEDICO, Exir, Julphar, Biocon, Eli Lilly.

Insulin is a pharma preparation utilized to regulate hyperglycemia. Insulin is utilized to maintain blood sugar in individuals with type 1 mellitus and type 2 mellitus. Human insulin is utilized in replacement insulin that is usually generated by the body. Insulin drugs are utilized to regulate blood sugar in individuals with mellitus with a correct diet and exercise program. Insulin medicines are mainly utilized to cure type 1 mellitus, however can be utilized to cure type 2 mellitus if insulin levels are less after the usage of other kind of medicines.
Healthcare IT News

More crucial data needed on every pharmaceutical product label

When nearly 20 years ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new rule1 that pharmaceutical manufacturers must include a linear bar code on all immediate drug packages that included each medication’s National Drug Code (NDC), many in the healthcare industry rejoiced. The addition of this code helped facilitate the medication administration process, said Kevin Marvin, RPh, ASHP Senior Consultant and independent healthcare informatics consultant supporting the safe use of technology in health systems nationwide.
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Netflix Confirms Password Crackdown & M&M's New Mascot

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. NETFLIX PASSWORD CRACKDOWN Netflix said it's moving forward with a plan to crack down on password sharing later this quarter, according to a letter sent to shareholders last week. The streaming giant first signaled that it was changing its policies around passwords last October, but it didn't initially provide a timeline. "While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly," the letter read. "So we've worked hard to build additional new...
Cheddar News

Smartphone Sales Fizzled in 2022. Where Did Apple Fall?

"Global smartphone shipments saw their largest-ever single decline in the fourth quarter of 2022, plunging 18.3 percent year-over-year, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The drop rounds out a 11.3 percent decline for all of 2022 for a total of 1.21 billion units, which is the lowest annual shipment amount since 2013. "We have never seen shipments in the holiday quarter come in lower than the previous quarter," said Nabila Popal, research director at IDC, in a news release. "Heavy sales and promotions during the quarter helped deplete existing inventory rather than drive shipment growth."The downward trend has...
massdevice.com

Eli Lilly to invest $450M in North Carolina diabetes treatment manufacturing facility

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it plans to invest an additional $450 million at a North Carolina manufacturing facility. Lilly expects the investment to create at least 100 new jobs at the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, plant. Its expansion includes additional parenteral filling, device assembly and packaging capacity. Indianapolis-based Lilly said this expansion supports increased demand for its incretin products that treat diabetes.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy