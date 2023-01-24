Happenings: Events, activities and community announcements

Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.

GC Senior Center

The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs. Cal 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.

Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.

Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.

Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.

Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.

Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.

Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.

Nature Saturdays

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.

Holocaust Remembrance

East Carolina University School of Music will present a Holocaust Remembrance concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free event will include music by ECU faculty artist Emanuel Gruber, cello, and readings by School of Theatre and Dance professor Rebecca Simon. Live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 252-328-6851.

Valentine card making

The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will host Valentine’s Day card decorating from 8-1 p.m. on Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 for children and their families at the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville. A craft table will be set up at the market or participants can bring cards from home. Approximately 80 children with their siblings and parents are at the house currently. The cards will be hand-delivered to the house the week of Feb. 13. Valentines for Pitt County Meals on Wheels recipients will be delivered during the week of Feb. 6. Turn in all cards by 1 p.m. Feb. 4 or visit the craft table. Email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. for information, paper.

Scholarship gala

The 40th annual Friends of ECU School of Music Scholarship Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. Tickets are $150 per person. Call Mary Elliott at 252-328-1286 or email at elliottma18@ecu.edu

NC Gardens talk

Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.

{div}Parkinson’s support{/div}

{div}The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Greenville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Patients and caregivers will be invited to talk about their experiences during small group discussions. The meeting is open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, caring for somebody with the disease or who wants to learn more.{/div}

Indoor RC Racing

The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five minutes to race. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and silver sponsorships are available for $250 for 24 of 32 racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan, afsjr1@gmail.com, and 252-355-3180.

Bible study

Jesus Christ the Faithful Witness Bible Study will be held 6-7 p.m. each Thursday in February starting Feb. 2 at the Pitt County Agricultural Building, 403 Government Circle, Suite 4. For more information, call or text Minister Crystal Hardison at (252) 375-0112 or email her at crystalriver222@gmail.com. The Bible study will be held in the conference room.

Farmville Rural Fire

The annual meeting of the Farmville Rural Fire Association Inc. will will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the fire station, 3713 N. Main St. Officers for the coming year will be elected and any other business will be conducted.

Greene County nominations

The Greene County Senior Center is seeking nominations for the annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 9. Go to www.greenecounty.gov, click the government link, then Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Contact Sharon Harrison, county coordinator, at 252-747-5436 for more information.

Dining with Diabetes

{p class=”p1”}The N.C. Cooperative Extension will offer a four-week Dining With Diabetes Online Series starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The virtual program and cooking demonstrations is for adults 18 years and older at risk for type 2 diabetes, those with pre-diabetes and people who have type 2 diabetes or other insulin-resistant conditions and their families and caregivers. Classes run 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 14. Contact Taneisha Armstrong at tsarmstr@ncsu.edu for more information. Register at go.ncsu.edu/dwd-register.

Flu Shots

The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.

Post 151 meeting

Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Feb. 13.

NAMI meetings

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.

Winterville Museum

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.

Ayden Museum

The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday, (Jan 22). Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.

Grifton Museum

The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free. (Jan. 1-15)

Family Chess Club

The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.

PITTCycle Fridays

Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.

Volunteer recognition

Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or or returned to Alice Keene at at the center no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Call 252-902-1984.

Animal adoptions

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.

Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services

