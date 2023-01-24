there's a difference in spending and giving money away, Money that went to other countries should be paid back to America that has higher GAS PRICES & GROCERY PRICES BECAUSE USA BEEN PUT ON HOLD Charity Begins At Home Which Is The USA
The idiots in the federal government have kicked the budget can down the road long enough! The day to actually do something about having a balanced federal budget is here! If Congress fails to take action, then we the people will. The best choice is to TOTALLY shut down the federal government until the national debt is paid off! Turn everything over to the states and totally disband this corrupt criminal bought off federal government! This is the permanent solution to America's budget problems. Congress and the Whitehouse can no longer be trusted to correctly handle our hard earned tax dollars!
cut all government employees NOT VETERAN retirement benefits esp Yellens SALARIES ..wanna bet debt ceiling will be raised and this spending will.be cut as well .
Related
Republicans sound alarm on Social Security insolvency: Taxpayers 'clearly have to worry about' retirement
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
There is no US debt crisis
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving in 11 days
Yellen rejects GOP’s outlandish ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
Congress Could Make It Harder To File Taxes By Getting Rid of New IRS Funding
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
Kevin McCarthy reportedly agrees to leave cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table in debt ceiling negotiations
Parents who took on student loans for their kids' educations aren't included in Biden's new debt relief proposals
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
Fox Business
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 16