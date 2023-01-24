ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REGINA MICHAEL
2d ago

there's a difference in spending and giving money away, Money that went to other countries should be paid back to America that has higher GAS PRICES & GROCERY PRICES BECAUSE USA BEEN PUT ON HOLD Charity Begins At Home Which Is The USA

William Finch
2d ago

The idiots in the federal government have kicked the budget can down the road long enough! The day to actually do something about having a balanced federal budget is here! If Congress fails to take action, then we the people will. The best choice is to TOTALLY shut down the federal government until the national debt is paid off! Turn everything over to the states and totally disband this corrupt criminal bought off federal government! This is the permanent solution to America's budget problems. Congress and the Whitehouse can no longer be trusted to correctly handle our hard earned tax dollars!

karen glass
2d ago

cut all government employees NOT VETERAN retirement benefits esp Yellens SALARIES ..wanna bet debt ceiling will be raised and this spending will.be cut as well .

