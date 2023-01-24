ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rangers Spring Training Preview: Jon Gray

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvkDh_0kPIwO6S00

Jon Gray was, at one point, the only veteran Texas Rangers starting pitcher under contract and now he has plenty of company.

InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.

P Jon Gray

In 2022: Gray began his first season with the Rangers battling some injuries. He started the season on the injured list with a blister. He spent more than a week on the injured list with a low-grade left knee sprain. Then he spent nearly two months on the injured list with a left oblique strain. It wasn’t the consistent season Gray or the Rangers were hoping for.

That oblique strain came after an impressive stretch of pitching. In June and July he went 7-4 with a 2.65 ERA, striking out 81 against 20 walks. Pitching behind Martín Pérez, he and the veteran left-hander became a quality 1-2 punch.

Gray had a couple of rough outings in his final two starts, giving up nine earned runs in 11 innings. But, in the balance, Gray’s first season was solid. He was willing to pitch with a brace on his knee for most of May to remain in the rotation.

Gray went 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts. He threw 127 1/3 innings, giving up 105 hits, 61 runs (56 earned), 17 home runs and 39 walks. He struck out 134. Opponents hit .222 against him and he had a 1.13 WHIP.

Gray’s Career at a Glance: Gray was a first-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2013 (third different time Gray was drafted). He broke in with the Rockies in 2015 and spent his first seven seasons with Colorado, where he went 53-49 with a 4.59 ERA. For his career, Gray is 60-56 with a 4.51 ERA.

Contract Status: Gray will enter the second year of a four-year, $56 million contract that will pay him $15 million in 2023.

In Surprise: Going into last season the feeling was that Gray would be the ace of a young staff. Now? Gray is a cog in a rotation that features six veterans over the age of 30. Along with Pérez, the Rangers now have Jacob deGrom , Andrew Heaney , Jake Odorizzi and Nathan Eovaldi . If there was pressure on Gray to be an ace, that’s done now. That pressure is distributed to deGrom, a two-time Cy Young winner. Gray goes into 2023 with an inside track for a rotation spot. There are two questions. First, will the Rangers stick with a five-man rotation or move to a six-man rotation? Second, can Gray stay healthy? If he can, he’s likely to duplicate what he did in Colorado from 2016-19, when he had at least 10 wins per season.

2023 Texas Rangers 40-Man Spring Training Previews:

Joe Barlow | John King | Dane Dunning | Brett Martin | Jake Odorizzi | Yerry Rodriguez | Owen White | Cole Ragans | Andrew Heaney | Glenn Otto | Josh Sborz | Ricky Vanasco | Cole Winn | Nathan Eovaldi |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts

Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface

You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
OnlyHomers

Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
CBS Boston

Former Sox manager Terry Francona's scooter stolen in Cleveland

By Tom Withers, AP Sports WriterGuardians manager Terry Francona's beloved ride has been stolen.The scooter that Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was swiped over the weekend. Francona's scooter was parked outside his residence.A team spokesman said police were notified of the theft, which happened late Friday night or early Saturday.The 63-year-old Francona, who spends the offseason in Arizona, was in Cleveland over the weekend for Guards Fest, the team's annual winter fan festival. He noticed his scooter was missing before attending Saturday's event.Francona has used a scooter for his short commute to...
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy