Rt 56 Expressway Rollover Accident
Cambria County 911 officials say one person was transported to Conemaugh Hospital early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle, rollover crash along Route 56. Dispatchers say crews were called to the scene of the crash, in the area of the Route 56 bypass and the Singer Road Overpass, just before 6 a.m.
2 homes heavily damaged after fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. One home was left destroyed and the other was heavily damaged after the fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As crews were responding during the night both lanes between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed according […]
WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES
The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
MORE CRASHES REPORTED ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY
Indiana County first responders had an early start this morning as four vehicle accidents were reported within two hours. The first report was a vehicle accident in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 reported the accident around 7:52 this morning along Route 22 East near Palmerton Road, just east of Pine...
Woman, child injured in head-on collision with PennDOT truck
A woman and child were injured in a head-on collision with a PennDOT truck this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The PennDOT vehicle went into a ditch. The driver was not injured. The...
Police search for answers after Cambria County woman’s mailbox was blown up
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are gathering information after a woman reported her mailbox had been destroyed by an explosive. An unknown explosive was used to blow up a Carrolltown woman’s mailbox sometime between Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m., according to troopers. After canvassing the neighborhood, no […]
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
INDIANA COUNTY WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN CRASH IN 1987
State police say that the person who died in a fiery crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County in 1987 has been identified through DNA evidence. (Photo provided by State Police) Police say that the victim was 26-year-old Linda McClure of Indiana. She was a passenger in a tractor-trailer...
Vehicle crashes into pole, causing Allegheny County road closure
Gibsonia Road, Route 910, is closed at Fawn Valley Shopping Plaza due to a vehicle crash and a utility pole being knocked down. A member of the West Deer Volunteer Fire Company told Channel 11 that a second pole fell, so they anticipate the road will be closed for some time as crews work to clear the scene.
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
Police: Local Man Cancels Check to Truck Repair Shop Because He ‘Was Not Satisfied’
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was charged after he allegedly canceled a large check because he was not satisfied with repair work done on his truck in Bradford Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 24, a Woodland shop did repair...
Westmoreland County home erupts into flames after batteries caught fire in trash
IRWIN, Pa. — It’s an item almost everyone has in their home. In remotes or electronics, you typically have to change the batteries once a year. “The first and third Wednesday of every month at our facility, we have a vendor who accepts alkaline batteries for proper disposal,” said Mike Skapura with Westmoreland Cleanways & Recycling.
Tractor-trailer hits two houses, overturns on Fayette County road
A tractor-trailer overturned, hitting two houses before coming to rest on a Fayette County road this morning. The crash occurred around 9:18 a.m. in the 1200 block of Springfield Pike, Connellsville Township. The driver and a dog in the cab were not injured. No other injuries were reported, according to...
Police investigating turnpike hit-and-run in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a tractor-trailer that took off after hitting an International Harvester truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Both vehicles were heading east on the turnpike in Stonycreek Township on Friday, Jan. 20, around 5:30 a.m., according to troopers. The tractor-trailer went to pass the International Harvester 4000 […]
Blair County road reopened after crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
Tractor-trailer crash leaves heavy damage along Fayette County road
Route 711 is back open after crews spent much of the day cleaning up a tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County. It happened along Springfield Pike in Connellsville Township. The road was closed between the two intersections with McCoy Hollow Road for hours as crews worked to clear the debris. Sky...
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’
BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
Indiana County woman identified as victim in 1987 fatal crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police identified a woman who died in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in 1987. According to police, 26-year-old Linda Jean McClure was a passenger in a semi-truck that crashed near mile marker 119.4 heading east in Somerset County on Oct. 22. The...
Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
