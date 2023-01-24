ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices

A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
FREEPORT, PA
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Auto Show Underway Thursday

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts today at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from over 30 different manufacturers will be on display. Visitors can also see the latest motorcycles and RVs. The event runs through Sunday.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PennDOT implements some restrictions for winter weather in Pa.

PennDOT has put some vehicle restrictions into place due to winter weather moving across Pennsylvania. UPDATE: Speed limit restrictions are now in effect for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of them here. Here's a list of all the restrictions for today:. 45 MPH Speed Restriction...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Auditor General questions property tax increases for 12 school districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released an audit of 12 school districts across the commonwealth, uncovering a legal practice where districts are raising their local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their General Funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania – from wealthier to poorer tax […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

PACE OF FLU SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that there have been increases in the number of flu cases both across the state and in Indiana County, but again, the pace is slowing down. According to statistics released yesterday, the number of flu cases in Pennsylvania as of January 21st was 174,964,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
orangeandbluepress.com

Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How

The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Are Pa.’s cities among America’s ‘dirtiest’? A study found out

Are any of Pennsylvania’s cities among the country’s filthiest?. According to a new study, kind of. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly still No. 3 ‘Bed Bug City’ in U.S.: Orkin. LawnStarter took a look at the United States’ 200 biggest cities to find which were 2023′s dirtiest. They did this by first setting down four main categories — “Pollution;” “Living Conditions;” “Infrastructure;” and “Consumer Satisfaction” — before weighing each location across metrics such as “Median Air Quality;” “Share of Homes with Signs of Cockroaches;” and “Rating of State Waste Regulations and Measures.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Susquehanna River wins River of the Year

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year. That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

