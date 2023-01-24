Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices
A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Auto Show Underway Thursday
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts today at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from over 30 different manufacturers will be on display. Visitors can also see the latest motorcycles and RVs. The event runs through Sunday.
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Pennsylvania municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
High Prices by Pa. Liquor Control Board Puts Pennsylvanians in Low Spirits
Shoppers at state-owned wine and liquor stores were met with an unwelcome sight earlier this month: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) had increased prices on more than 3,500 products by around four percent. A staff report from the PittsburghPost-Gazette reported the jump in cost.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WGAL
PennDOT implements some restrictions for winter weather in Pa.
PennDOT has put some vehicle restrictions into place due to winter weather moving across Pennsylvania. UPDATE: Speed limit restrictions are now in effect for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of them here. Here's a list of all the restrictions for today:. 45 MPH Speed Restriction...
Pa. drillers abandoned thousands of natural gas wells in 5 years, ignored state law, report says
Pennsylvania’s environmental regulator says, over a five-year period, more than half of conventional oil and gas operators failed to report how much gas they pulled from the ground and whether their equipment is safe. State law requires that conventional drillers report that information annually. Failing to do so could...
Pennsylvania Auditor General questions property tax increases for 12 school districts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released an audit of 12 school districts across the commonwealth, uncovering a legal practice where districts are raising their local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their General Funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania – from wealthier to poorer tax […]
wdadradio.com
PACE OF FLU SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that there have been increases in the number of flu cases both across the state and in Indiana County, but again, the pace is slowing down. According to statistics released yesterday, the number of flu cases in Pennsylvania as of January 21st was 174,964,...
Efforts to bring passenger rail back to NEPA keep chugging along
'Hopefully, 2023 is the year this went from an idea to implementation,' rail backer Kyle Kusma told the Capital-Star The post Efforts to bring passenger rail back to NEPA keep chugging along appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WGAL
Updated hour-by-hour snowfall projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing for snow and rain. UPDATE: PennDOT has lowered speed limits for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of those here. The National...
Pennsylvania bill defrays charging station cost for electric car owners
(The Center Square) – Electric vehicle (EV) owners could see some savings thanks to the state government, but the benefits would flow to the already-well-off. The boost comes in the form of a tax credit, worth up to $2,000, to install an electric vehicle charging station or port. The...
orangeandbluepress.com
Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How
The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
proclaimerscv.com
450,000 Pennsylvanians Qualified to Receive up to $650 Property Tax and Rent Rebate
Pennsylvania’s property tax and rent rebate program has provided more than $7.6 billion to older and disabled adults, as reported by The U.S. Sun. The program aims to support its residents who are less likely to be able to afford their homes. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but qualifying homeowners may receive supplemental rebates for $975.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Are Pa.’s cities among America’s ‘dirtiest’? A study found out
Are any of Pennsylvania’s cities among the country’s filthiest?. According to a new study, kind of. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly still No. 3 ‘Bed Bug City’ in U.S.: Orkin. LawnStarter took a look at the United States’ 200 biggest cities to find which were 2023′s dirtiest. They did this by first setting down four main categories — “Pollution;” “Living Conditions;” “Infrastructure;” and “Consumer Satisfaction” — before weighing each location across metrics such as “Median Air Quality;” “Share of Homes with Signs of Cockroaches;” and “Rating of State Waste Regulations and Measures.”
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year.
WNEP-TV 16
Susquehanna River wins River of the Year
NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year. That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.
Pennsylvania city one of the ‘most expensive’ for a night out: study
It’s always good to treat yourself to a night out every now and again. Such a night may cost you an arm and a leg in this one Pennsylvania city, though. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania isn’t among the best states for a night out: study. Addicted.org set out to...
Comments / 1