Most chatbots to date have barely been able to hold basic conversations, but one of the latest leaps forward in artificial intelligence — ChatGPT — can answer complex questions and even write coherent essays, prompting widespread concerns among educators about its potential to enable academic dishonesty. While the New York City Department of Education and Seattle Public Schools recently banned access to ChatGPT from school-owned networks and devices, similar discussions are taking place among higher education administrators and educators about how to approach the issues raised by the technology amid the ongoing digitization of teaching and learning.

