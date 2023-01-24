ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
VIRGINIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates

A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
Government Technology

Higher Ed Reactions to ChatGPT Run the Gamut

Most chatbots to date have barely been able to hold basic conversations, but one of the latest leaps forward in artificial intelligence — ChatGPT — can answer complex questions and even write coherent essays, prompting widespread concerns among educators about its potential to enable academic dishonesty. While the New York City Department of Education and Seattle Public Schools recently banned access to ChatGPT from school-owned networks and devices, similar discussions are taking place among higher education administrators and educators about how to approach the issues raised by the technology amid the ongoing digitization of teaching and learning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Harvard Helps Preserve Slave Quarters As Part Of Reckoning With Its Law School's History

Harvard, like Yale, Columbia, and several other Ivy League institutions, have made profits from chattel slavery. As archival work reveals the depths of the injustice and profit gained from the darker chapters of our history, Harvard has committed to educating the public about its complicated legacy. And this commitment isn’t just kind words and kneeling in Kente cloth — they’re putting their money where their ethics are. From Reuters:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

