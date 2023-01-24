Read full article on original website
Daily Princetonian
Significant changes to student dining expected as spring semester starts
Students can expect significant changes to campus dining in the spring semester, as Whitman dining hall is expanding and absorbing Butler dining hall’s operations and the proposed dining pilot for upperclassmen is set to be launched on Feb. 27. On Jan. 20, residents of Whitman Residential College received an...
Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion. The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
Antisemitic chalk drawings found on campus at the University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is investigating several instances of antisemitic speech that were found written in chalk around campus Thursday. The writing, as first reported by The Crimson White and Patch Tuscaloosa, contains the words “#YeisRight Friday 1/27” along different places on campus. In their reporting, The CW took 19 photos […]
