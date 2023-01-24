ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Princetonian

Significant changes to student dining expected as spring semester starts

Students can expect significant changes to campus dining in the spring semester, as Whitman dining hall is expanding and absorbing Butler dining hall’s operations and the proposed dining pilot for upperclassmen is set to be launched on Feb. 27. On Jan. 20, residents of Whitman Residential College received an...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion.  The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
WRBL News 3

Antisemitic chalk drawings found on campus at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is investigating several instances of antisemitic speech that were found written in chalk around campus Thursday. The writing, as first reported by The Crimson White and Patch Tuscaloosa, contains the words “#YeisRight Friday 1/27” along different places on campus. In their reporting, The CW took 19 photos […]
