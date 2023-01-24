ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Several new stores coming to Northshore Mall

PEABODY, Mass — Several new stores are coming to The Northshore Mall Promenade. In a post on social media, the mall posted several pictures with models of what the mall will look like once stores are added. “🤭 🤗 The secret is out: More places to play, shop and...
PEABODY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists

"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

When kids just used to hang out in the street

Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
BOSTON, MA
thejustice.org

Boston/Cambridge Shuttle to resume in February

Editor's note: Justice editor Leah Breakstone '25 contributed to the reporting in this article. In light of the tragic Nov. 19, 2022 shuttle accident, students expressed differing opinions regarding the reimplementation of the Boston/Cambridge shuttle, a service which was suspended after the crash. The University’s updates come just under two months after the shuttle accident last semester.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill

Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
HAVERHILL, MA
NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

