thejustice.org
Boston/Cambridge Shuttle to resume in February
Editor's note: Justice editor Leah Breakstone '25 contributed to the reporting in this article. In light of the tragic Nov. 19, 2022 shuttle accident, students expressed differing opinions regarding the reimplementation of the Boston/Cambridge shuttle, a service which was suspended after the crash. The University’s updates come just under two months after the shuttle accident last semester.
thejustice.org
Vanessa “Ness” Mark leaves legacy of “impossible goodness”
“She demonstrated all of the wonderful things the human spirit is capable of,” Paul Weir ’25 said of student Vanessa — better known by her close friends as Ness — Mark, who tragically passed away in the shuttle accident on Nov. 19. Sherman Function Hall was...
thejustice.org
The ghosts of the Company F. State Armory
The Company F. State Armory, located on Sharon Street in Waltham, is a gorgeous, vacant brick shell of a building. It contains three crumbling floors, and Watch Community Development Corporation reported it to be roughly 8,000 square feet internally. Sometime in the late fall of 2022, I entered it for a second time — the first had been with a friend, through its open basement. I brought a backpack containing a flashlight, pepper spray, and a bag of plain Lays chips, just in case I was struck by the urge to have a crunchy little snack somewhere amid the splinters.
thejustice.org
Unionizing is off the menu at Waltham Starbucks
On the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 22, Erin Brown, a junior and current part-time student at Bentley University in Waltham, posted a picture of a Kewpie baby figurine smiling innocently and holding a pink cup of coffee on her Instagram story with the caption, “me at my silly little job making lattes and sticking to the status quo because why unionize and put pressure on corporations when instead we could just continue to be expendable minions,” followed by a smiley face that made her sarcasm abundantly clear to her followers. Brown’s post was in response to the results of a union election at her workplace two days earlier, when her coworkers voted against unionizing by a 30% margin. The majority of employees voted in the secret ballot election; eight voted to unionize, while 15 voted against it.
thejustice.org
Judges Basketball stun #7 Rochester but fall short against Emory
Women 77-71. Coming off a rough road trip, the Brandeis Women’s Basketball team looked to make a statement by capturing their first University Athletic Association (UAA) win against the University of Rochester Yellowjackets on Jan. 20. The Yellowjackets began the game with a quick 6–3 run, forcing an early timeout from the Judges. Following the timeout, the Judges went on a 16–6 run, including two three-point bombs from senior co-captain Francesca Marchese ’23. Brandeis ended the first period with a great assist to Shannon Smally M.A. ’23 from co-captain Emma Reavis ’23 for the layup. Shots from all over the floor fell in the second period as the Judges pulled away with a 26–9 run, entering the half with a 15-point lead. Nonetheless, Rochester did not yield, and by forcing some Judges’ turnovers, they were able to cut the deficit to just nine before the final period. Things got tense for the Judges when back-to-back threes from the Yellowjackets took the Brandeis lead away with six minutes left on the clock. Reavis refused to back down and propelled a 12-2 run with a handful of layups, a couple of steals, and an assist of her own. The Judges survived the free throw battle and upset the #7 Yellowjackets Women’s Basketball, 77–71.
