Women 77-71. Coming off a rough road trip, the Brandeis Women’s Basketball team looked to make a statement by capturing their first University Athletic Association (UAA) win against the University of Rochester Yellowjackets on Jan. 20. The Yellowjackets began the game with a quick 6–3 run, forcing an early timeout from the Judges. Following the timeout, the Judges went on a 16–6 run, including two three-point bombs from senior co-captain Francesca Marchese ’23. Brandeis ended the first period with a great assist to Shannon Smally M.A. ’23 from co-captain Emma Reavis ’23 for the layup. Shots from all over the floor fell in the second period as the Judges pulled away with a 26–9 run, entering the half with a 15-point lead. Nonetheless, Rochester did not yield, and by forcing some Judges’ turnovers, they were able to cut the deficit to just nine before the final period. Things got tense for the Judges when back-to-back threes from the Yellowjackets took the Brandeis lead away with six minutes left on the clock. Reavis refused to back down and propelled a 12-2 run with a handful of layups, a couple of steals, and an assist of her own. The Judges survived the free throw battle and upset the #7 Yellowjackets Women’s Basketball, 77–71.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO