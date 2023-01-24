Houston Friends Come Together to Put Concert On In Honor of Their Heart Attack Victim Buddy — The Beat Goes On Promises to be No Ordinary Show

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Touching $1.2 Million Houston Night Brings Two Surprises, Makes Camp For All Possible — Where Horsing Around Is Encouraged
Honorees Martha & Buzz White are surprised with two stick horses representing the donation of two real horses in their honor at the Camp for All gala, held at The Revaire. PC Moment: Beyond the big news that the Camp For All 30th anniversary gala raised more than $1.2 million for the camp that provides barrier-free experiences for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs, there was a major surprise. During the “Send A Camper” appeal, honorees Martha and Buzz White were completely surprised and thrilled to learn that a group of their friends had arranged for the purchase of two horses for Camp for All.
Lineup announced for historic Black LGBTQ+ festival in Houston
From rappers and reality TV stars to gospel singers, we now know who will appear during the 5-day Black Queer AF Advancement and Music Festival in May.
Popular Texas TikTok star, father dies from cancer, report says
A popular TikTok star from the Houston area has died from cancer, according to a TMZ report.
Chef Way Resigns From Prosecutor Job for Racist, Misogynistic Tweets Against Black Women
TikTok star Chef Way (aka Waymond Wesley) has resigned from his day job as a prosecutor with the Harris County (Texas) District Attorney’s office after disparaging comments he made about Black women on Twitter several years ago came to light. The move was announced Tuesday in a statement from...
KENS 5
Widower opens up 4 years after wife was shot to death while setting up for garage sale at Tomball home
HOUSTON — Elizabeth Barraza was shot to death while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home on Jan. 25, 2019. Now, four years later, loved ones are still holding onto hope that her killer will someday be found. The shooting. Barraza was...
houstoncitybook.com
Sold-Out Wine Dinner at Tony’s Toasts CanCare’s Hope-Filled Mission
SUPPORTERS OF THE Houston-based organization CanCare gathered at fine-dining stalwart Tony’s to toast the nonprofit — literally — during a sold-out wine dinner. A three-course meal, beautifully prepared by exec chef Kate McLean, was served alongside wine pairings selected by sommelier Scott Banks. The crowd, which included Tony’s own Donna Vallone and Harris Health System CEO Esmaeil Porsa, raised more than $100,000 — thanks in part to a very full-bodied raffle prize. Winner Mark Alsop took home two dozen bottles of fine wine.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Downtown VIP Recovery Penthouses Make Plastic Surgery a Lot More Posh — Pampering Reaches a New Level
The VIP Recovery Care penthouse offers postoperative professional medical care and luxury pampering, aimed at speeding recovery from plastic surgery. When I first underwent cosmetic surgery many years ago, I spent two, maybe three, nights on a special floor in one of the Medical Center Hotels where several surgery recovery rooms were operated by registered nurses and where pampering was second only to medical care. The doctor was on call. It was one of the few places in Houston at that time dedicated to post-op care for plastic surgery patients. My, how things have changed.
Click2Houston.com
The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”
HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
KHOU
'Free AJ Armstrong' banner hung on Houston bridge
AJ Armstrong is charged with killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. He will face a thrid trial after his last two ended in a mistrial.
Church in Pasadena leveled less than 1 year after opening, pastor says
PASADENA, Texas — A house of worship will be relying on faith to overcome what mother nature brought to Pasadena on Tuesday. "It was a great blessing that nobody got hurt,” Mouth of God Ministries Pastor Winston Cooper said. He said he started the church last February. He's...
Own a piece of Houston history with $2.2 million lofts in Brooke Smith
The large brick industrial building is located on the eastern edge of the Heights.
Spanish Village to close in Third Ward; owner announces new restaurant coming soon
Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31. (Courtesy Kristen Gilliam) Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31, according to an announcement made by restaurant officials in January.
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Texas
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
cw39.com
Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
Comments / 0