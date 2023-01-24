ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Friends Come Together to Put Concert On In Honor of Their Heart Attack Victim Buddy — The Beat Goes On Promises to be No Ordinary Show

By Shelby Hodge
papercitymag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Touching $1.2 Million Houston Night Brings Two Surprises, Makes Camp For All Possible — Where Horsing Around Is Encouraged

Honorees Martha & Buzz White are surprised with two stick horses representing the donation of two real horses in their honor at the Camp for All gala, held at The Revaire. PC Moment: Beyond the big news that the Camp For All 30th anniversary gala raised more than $1.2 million for the camp that provides barrier-free experiences for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs, there was a major surprise. During the “Send A Camper” appeal, honorees Martha and Buzz White were completely surprised and thrilled to learn that a group of their friends had arranged for the purchase of two horses for Camp for All.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Sold-Out Wine Dinner at Tony’s Toasts CanCare’s Hope-Filled Mission

SUPPORTERS OF THE Houston-based organization CanCare gathered at fine-dining stalwart Tony’s to toast the nonprofit — literally — during a sold-out wine dinner. A three-course meal, beautifully prepared by exec chef Kate McLean, was served alongside wine pairings selected by sommelier Scott Banks. The crowd, which included Tony’s own Donna Vallone and Harris Health System CEO Esmaeil Porsa, raised more than $100,000 — thanks in part to a very full-bodied raffle prize. Winner Mark Alsop took home two dozen bottles of fine wine.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Downtown VIP Recovery Penthouses Make Plastic Surgery a Lot More Posh — Pampering Reaches a New Level

The VIP Recovery Care penthouse offers postoperative professional medical care and luxury pampering, aimed at speeding recovery from plastic surgery. When I first underwent cosmetic surgery many years ago, I spent two, maybe three, nights on a special floor in one of the Medical Center Hotels where several surgery recovery rooms were operated by registered nurses and where pampering was second only to medical care. The doctor was on call. It was one of the few places in Houston at that time dedicated to post-op care for plastic surgery patients. My, how things have changed.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”

HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Eater

Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland

A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC

Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy