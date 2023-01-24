Read full article on original website
News 8 welcomes Brennan Somers to Sunrise and Noon
Brennan Somers joins News 8 as morning and noon anchor.
thejustice.org
Vanessa “Ness” Mark leaves legacy of “impossible goodness”
“She demonstrated all of the wonderful things the human spirit is capable of,” Paul Weir ’25 said of student Vanessa — better known by her close friends as Ness — Mark, who tragically passed away in the shuttle accident on Nov. 19. Sherman Function Hall was...
thejustice.org
Boston/Cambridge Shuttle to resume in February
Editor's note: Justice editor Leah Breakstone '25 contributed to the reporting in this article. In light of the tragic Nov. 19, 2022 shuttle accident, students expressed differing opinions regarding the reimplementation of the Boston/Cambridge shuttle, a service which was suspended after the crash. The University’s updates come just under two months after the shuttle accident last semester.
13 WHAM
Rochester charter school considering relocating, expanding in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A Rochester charter school may be moving, as it looks to expand and add more students. The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men is considering a property at 3000 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Right now, the school says it's working with the town to...
First refuse district in Irondequoit could be coming in 2024
Irondequoit, Pittsford, and Brighton all say refuse districts save residents money.
rochesterfirst.com
Afternoon activities cancelled for over 20 school districts in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As snow continues to fall, school closings and PM activity cancellations have come in News 8 newsroom. East Rochester, Hilton, and Holley school districts are among the many others that have cancelled afternoon activities as the snow continues to stick around.
thejustice.org
The Justice thanks the Brandeis community
There are no words to express the gravity of the tragedy that occurred last semester. We want to restate that we see you, hear you, and will continue to listen to you in every way we can. We will always do our best to report with care and sensitivity to...
rochesterfirst.com
How has the lack of snow in Rochester affected snow plow companies this season?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Plow companies in Rochester rely on our “snowy” climate for work, but with just over a foot of snow recorded since November, the season has been off to a quiet start. The lack of significant snow seen in Rochester so far this season...
iheart.com
National Guard Soldiers from Rochester to Begin an 11 Month Deployment
250 New York Army National Guard Soldiers from Rochester are beginning an 11 month deployment. A farewell ceremony was held yesterday at the Army Aviation Flight Facility in Rochester. They be getting training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, and Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying to Kuwait. They will support Task...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A parolee from Rochester has been arrested and jailed, following a complaint to police of a burglary in progress. Troopers responded to a home on Telephone Road, Pavilion and a short time later, arrested 35-year-old Marco Coles of Rochester. Coles had stolen a car earlier but abandoned it before breaking into the house. Coles was charged with second-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief for damage done while breaking into the home, third degree possession of stolen property and also burglary with intent to steal. He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. Coles was released from state prison May 2 after serving a five-year term for an attempted robbery conviction in Monroe County in 2017. His parole expired in August but he is on post-release supervision until February 11, 2027, according to state Department of Corrections. Coles also served a four-year term for a 2012 robbery conviction in Monroe.
Rochester home containing child struck multiple times by gunfire
This is the fifth time in January where gunshots have struck a house in Rochester.
‘Fattoush’ now open in Pittsford Village
Fattoush serves Mediterranean foods like baklava, falafel, gyro, schwarma, and more, all made from scratch, plus with an Italian twist.
UR looking to buy College Town; would maintain original vision
The university sees the property as a "gateway" to its campuses, and says the plan is to continue marketing and managing it as a retail and residential complex.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing Rochester teen
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Syracuse Proud Boy testifies about Capitol attack: ‘I thought we were heading to a civil war’
Washington, D.C. – A Syracuse man who admitted taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Tuesday against a fellow Upstate member of the Proud Boys, the far-right group whose former leaders are on trial for seditious conspiracy. Matthew Greene, 35, of Syracuse,...
thejustice.org
Unionizing is off the menu at Waltham Starbucks
On the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 22, Erin Brown, a junior and current part-time student at Bentley University in Waltham, posted a picture of a Kewpie baby figurine smiling innocently and holding a pink cup of coffee on her Instagram story with the caption, “me at my silly little job making lattes and sticking to the status quo because why unionize and put pressure on corporations when instead we could just continue to be expendable minions,” followed by a smiley face that made her sarcasm abundantly clear to her followers. Brown’s post was in response to the results of a union election at her workplace two days earlier, when her coworkers voted against unionizing by a 30% margin. The majority of employees voted in the secret ballot election; eight voted to unionize, while 15 voted against it.
websterontheweb.com
The Webster Museum asks: What IS that thing?
One of the things I really love about our Webster Museum is how hard the volunteers work to keep their exhibits interesting and topical. They’re always changing things out for the season, or simply to highlight something new and different, always with the express purpose to educate and inform.
iheart.com
Rochester Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Sister
A Rochester woman is facing charges in a crash in the early hours of New Year's Day that killed her sister. City police say Jellia Lockhart lost control as she drove recklessly past another car on Hazelwood Terrace at Denver Street. Her car hit a tree and killed her sister,...
RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her. “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
