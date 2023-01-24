ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

thejustice.org

Vanessa “Ness” Mark leaves legacy of “impossible goodness”

“She demonstrated all of the wonderful things the human spirit is capable of,” Paul Weir ’25 said of student Vanessa — better known by her close friends as Ness — Mark, who tragically passed away in the shuttle accident on Nov. 19. Sherman Function Hall was...
WALTHAM, MA
thejustice.org

Boston/Cambridge Shuttle to resume in February

Editor's note: Justice editor Leah Breakstone '25 contributed to the reporting in this article. In light of the tragic Nov. 19, 2022 shuttle accident, students expressed differing opinions regarding the reimplementation of the Boston/Cambridge shuttle, a service which was suspended after the crash. The University’s updates come just under two months after the shuttle accident last semester.
BOSTON, MA
thejustice.org

The Justice thanks the Brandeis community

There are no words to express the gravity of the tragedy that occurred last semester. We want to restate that we see you, hear you, and will continue to listen to you in every way we can. We will always do our best to report with care and sensitivity to...
WALTHAM, MA
iheart.com

National Guard Soldiers from Rochester to Begin an 11 Month Deployment

250 New York Army National Guard Soldiers from Rochester are beginning an 11 month deployment. A farewell ceremony was held yesterday at the Army Aviation Flight Facility in Rochester. They be getting training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, and Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying to Kuwait. They will support Task...
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A parolee from Rochester has been arrested and jailed, following a complaint to police of a burglary in progress. Troopers responded to a home on Telephone Road, Pavilion and a short time later, arrested 35-year-old Marco Coles of Rochester. Coles had stolen a car earlier but abandoned it before breaking into the house. Coles was charged with second-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief for damage done while breaking into the home, third degree possession of stolen property and also burglary with intent to steal. He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. Coles was released from state prison May 2 after serving a five-year term for an attempted robbery conviction in Monroe County in 2017. His parole expired in August but he is on post-release supervision until February 11, 2027, according to state Department of Corrections. Coles also served a four-year term for a 2012 robbery conviction in Monroe.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing Rochester teen

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
thejustice.org

Unionizing is off the menu at Waltham Starbucks

On the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 22, Erin Brown, a junior and current part-time student at Bentley University in Waltham, posted a picture of a Kewpie baby figurine smiling innocently and holding a pink cup of coffee on her Instagram story with the caption, “me at my silly little job making lattes and sticking to the status quo because why unionize and put pressure on corporations when instead we could just continue to be expendable minions,” followed by a smiley face that made her sarcasm abundantly clear to her followers. Brown’s post was in response to the results of a union election at her workplace two days earlier, when her coworkers voted against unionizing by a 30% margin. The majority of employees voted in the secret ballot election; eight voted to unionize, while 15 voted against it.
WALTHAM, MA
websterontheweb.com

The Webster Museum asks: What IS that thing?

One of the things I really love about our Webster Museum is how hard the volunteers work to keep their exhibits interesting and topical. They’re always changing things out for the season, or simply to highlight something new and different, always with the express purpose to educate and inform.
WEBSTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Sister

A Rochester woman is facing charges in a crash in the early hours of New Year's Day that killed her sister. City police say Jellia Lockhart lost control as she drove recklessly past another car on Hazelwood Terrace at Denver Street. Her car hit a tree and killed her sister,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her.  “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY

