Johnson City Press
DB-Douglass Tribute Basketball Game to be played against Greenville
KINGSPORT — "Even though we were enemies on the court, we were still friends when the games were over because we all knew each other." Danny Huff Sr. attended the all-Black George Clem High School in Greeneville growing up back in the 1960s. He played on the Clem football team as well. He remembers the fierce competitions between African-American schools back in the day who could only play each other because of segregation, but he also recalls the goodwill among opposing fans, players and their families. He says players and their opponents often visited each other, sometimes worshipped together, and even had occasion to even eat at the same table.
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 4 team in college basketball and are gearing up to host the Georgia Bulldogs.
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Former GC standout Thompson making impact for Bucs
East Tennessee State’s women's basketball team has been rewriting portions of the record book as of late under first-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown. In a recent road win over Southern Conference foe Furman, former Gate City standout Sarah Thompson starred with a career-high 12 points, including three straight 3-pointers that put the Buccaneers out front in the third quarter.
K'Vion Thunderbird Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date
Inside linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird narrowed his recruitment to five schools and included the Tennessee Volunteers.
Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC
According to the sources, Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Pruitt's clearing is not official, nor has it been formally announced by the conference...
Johnson City Press
Bucs' road winning streak ends in overtime at Mercer
MACON, Ga. — East Tennessee State’s road winning streak came crashing to an end in overtime on Wednesday night. Jalyn McCreary scored six points in a row in the extra period and Mercer took a 71-67 victory in a Southern Conference basketball game at Hawkins Arena.
CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Blue Devils knuckle down for 50-38 win
ERWIN — Yielding only two second-quarter points, Unicoi County went on to knock off Upper Lakes Conference foe Volunteer 50-38 in a boys basketball contest Tuesday night. Grant Hensley was the Blue Devils’ leader offensively with 15 points. Eli Johnson scored 12 points; he and Hensley were a combined 12 for 12 at the free-throw line.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: D-B at West Ridge basketball
Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge battled to a varsity split Tuesday in Big 5 basketball action in Blountville. After the Lady Wolves secured a 46-35 win, the Tribe boys sped off for an 86-60 runaway.
Johnson City Press
Waffle House was perfect place to celebrate Ford's back-to-back victories
Jensen Ford took a page out of the book of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Just like the Jags QB, the Johnson City racer went to Waffle House to celebrate a big victory last Friday night. Actually, Ford was celebrating victories on back-to-back nights in the Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Raceway Park in DeLeon Springs, Florida.
Johnson City Press
D-B romps at Region 1-AA wrestling duals
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett rolled to the Region 1-AA wrestling duals championship Tuesday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex. Science Hill met its goal of advancing to the sectional round of the state tournament.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Crockett girls lose late lead against Jeff County
DANDRIDGE — Despite 30 points for David Crockett’s Brylee Tullock, Jefferson County rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. The Lady Patriots got a matching 30 points from Madi Hawk and knocked off David Crockett 57-52 in girls high school basketball Monday night.
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
WATE
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
utdailybeacon.com
8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023
With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
Johnson City Press
Bristol Dirt Showcase to showcase Late Model racing April 1
BRISTOL — The Bristol Dirt Showcase will feature the first races of the 2023 season on the Bristol Motor Speedway clay surface. As reported Jan. 10, the American All-Star Series and Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series will take to the high banks Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader of $5,000-to-win features.
4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
Johnson City Press
TSBA's Grissom: Private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews not legal
KINGSPORT — Kingsport's five school board members cannot have private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews without running afoul of Tennessee's open meetings law, according to the head of the association helping with the search. Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom also says that all interviewed candidates should be...
Johnson City Press
Lady 'Toppers earn key win; boys finally break through
Science Hill’s girls re-established themselves in the Big Five Conference title chase. And the boys finally found a way to close the deal.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
