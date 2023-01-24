KINGSPORT — "Even though we were enemies on the court, we were still friends when the games were over because we all knew each other." Danny Huff Sr. attended the all-Black George Clem High School in Greeneville growing up back in the 1960s. He played on the Clem football team as well. He remembers the fierce competitions between African-American schools back in the day who could only play each other because of segregation, but he also recalls the goodwill among opposing fans, players and their families. He says players and their opponents often visited each other, sometimes worshipped together, and even had occasion to even eat at the same table.

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO