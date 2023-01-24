Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for 2nd session on bargain-buying, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, although the advance was limited by rains across Argentina's farm belt which boosted crop prospects. Wheat prices were marginally down after Wednesday's rally on concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 16-month low, U.S. weather limits gains
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked higher on Tuesday, as the market recovered from its lowest in 16 months on bargain-buying, although the gains were limited by snowfall in parts of the U.S. Plains which brought much needed moisture to the winter crop. Soybeans and corn prices rose...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy stays weak on Argentina rain relief; wheat extends rebound
Ample rain seen limiting drought losses in Argentina. Bumper expected crops in Brazil also curb soy, corn markets. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell further on Wednesday as showers in Argentina tempered worries about drought damage to crops in the world's largest supplier of soymeal and soyoil.
Agriculture Online
CBOT corn futures firm on bargain buying, Argentina rain impact
CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures firmed on Tuesday, as feed users tried to snap up bargains and investors assessed how much benefit the rainfall may have helped drought pressures in Argentina, traders said. * CBOT March corn settled up 10-3/4 cents at $6.77 per...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm even as feed prices weigh on markets
CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures were mixed on Tuesday as soybean and grain prices firmed, traders said. Live cattle and feeder futures were able to continue Monday's price bump. But the higher feed prices weighed on the beef market, as did questions over consumer and export demand, StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman said in an analyst note.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia’s big debt burden
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the second leg of an African tour aimed at promoting American investment and ties, said on Monday it’s crucial to immediately address Zambia’s heavy debt burden with China. Yellen was in Lusaka, a capital city that’s visibly...
Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Crude oil: Not Iraq, Saudi Arabia or America, India is buying the most crude oil from this country
The Ukraine-Russia War has affected the economy of many countries. This war has also changed the business of many countries. One of them is India. That is why countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia in West Asia are no longer the largest suppliers of crude oil to India. Now the place has been taken by Russia. Russia has been India's largest supplier of crude oil in the month of November. This is the second consecutive month when Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of crude oil for India .
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries.
What China's decline means for the U.S., Taiwan
There are fewer people in China. The country's population shrank by 850,000 people in 2022, the first time the country has seen a decline since it experienced a devastating famine in the early 1960s. The difference now? China is a rising economic and military power — and its loss of population threatens those accomplishments. The new numbers have prompted fears that the day is coming "when China will not have enough people of working age to fuel its growth," The New York Times reports. What does this mean for China's future as a superpower? And who might replace China as...
Russia's central bank sold $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on Jan. 13
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets.
China and Russia Are Bringing Their Growing Military Cooperation to Africa
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov said U.S. officials think "only they can conduct exercises around the world," as he defended joint Russia-China-South Africa drills.
Sand Hills Express
Can the U.S. catch up to China and Russia’s African outreach?
United Nations — The United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations is heading to Africa this week. She’ll be the second member of the Biden cabinet to visit this month as the administration seeks to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the myriad challenges facing the continent, from conflict to climate change.
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher, Argentine weather limits gains; wheat firm
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, although beneficial rains across Argentina's crop belt limited the upside potential in prices. Wheat and corn prices rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Strong export report sparks rally in U.S. wheat, corn, soy
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans jumped on Thursday on support from a government report that showed strong overseas demand for all three commodities, traders said. "We had some decent export sales compared to what we have seen the last few weeks and that trend, particularly...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise on Ukraine war concerns; corn sags
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns that any intensification of Russia's war on Ukraine could clog the export pipeline from those two major exporters. "I think the market is trying to price in an increasing likelihood that an escalation ... turns into a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans face pressure on Argentine rains, wheat falls after rally
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures declined on Thursday, as rains across Argentina's farm belt boosted crop prospects, easing concerns about supply disruptions resulting from a severe drought. Wheat lost ground after two days of gains, as snowfall in U.S. Plains improved prospects for the winter crop. "Most...
