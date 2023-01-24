ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise for 2nd session on bargain-buying, wheat down

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, although the advance was limited by rains across Argentina's farm belt which boosted crop prospects. Wheat prices were marginally down after Wednesday's rally on concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 16-month low, U.S. weather limits gains

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked higher on Tuesday, as the market recovered from its lowest in 16 months on bargain-buying, although the gains were limited by snowfall in parts of the U.S. Plains which brought much needed moisture to the winter crop. Soybeans and corn prices rose...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy stays weak on Argentina rain relief; wheat extends rebound

Ample rain seen limiting drought losses in Argentina. Bumper expected crops in Brazil also curb soy, corn markets. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell further on Wednesday as showers in Argentina tempered worries about drought damage to crops in the world's largest supplier of soymeal and soyoil.
Agriculture Online

CBOT corn futures firm on bargain buying, Argentina rain impact

CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures firmed on Tuesday, as feed users tried to snap up bargains and investors assessed how much benefit the rainfall may have helped drought pressures in Argentina, traders said. * CBOT March corn settled up 10-3/4 cents at $6.77 per...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm even as feed prices weigh on markets

CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures were mixed on Tuesday as soybean and grain prices firmed, traders said. Live cattle and feeder futures were able to continue Monday's price bump. But the higher feed prices weighed on the beef market, as did questions over consumer and export demand, StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman said in an analyst note.
CHICAGO, IL
Sikara

Crude oil: Not Iraq, Saudi Arabia or America, India is buying the most crude oil from this country

The Ukraine-Russia War has affected the economy of many countries. This war has also changed the business of many countries. One of them is India. That is why countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia in West Asia are no longer the largest suppliers of crude oil to India. Now the place has been taken by Russia. Russia has been India's largest supplier of crude oil in the month of November. This is the second consecutive month when Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of crude oil for India .
The Week

What China's decline means for the U.S., Taiwan

There are fewer people in China. The country's population shrank by 850,000 people in 2022, the first time the country has seen a decline since it experienced a devastating famine in the early 1960s. The difference now? China is a rising economic and military power — and its loss of population threatens those accomplishments. The new numbers have prompted fears that the day is coming "when China will not have enough people of working age to fuel its growth," The New York Times reports. What does this mean for China's future as a superpower? And who might replace China as...
Sand Hills Express

Can the U.S. catch up to China and Russia’s African outreach?

United Nations — The United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations is heading to Africa this week. She’ll be the second member of the Biden cabinet to visit this month as the administration seeks to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the myriad challenges facing the continent, from conflict to climate change.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ARIZONA STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher, Argentine weather limits gains; wheat firm

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, although beneficial rains across Argentina's crop belt limited the upside potential in prices. Wheat and corn prices rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Strong export report sparks rally in U.S. wheat, corn, soy

CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans jumped on Thursday on support from a government report that showed strong overseas demand for all three commodities, traders said. "We had some decent export sales compared to what we have seen the last few weeks and that trend, particularly...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise on Ukraine war concerns; corn sags

CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns that any intensification of Russia's war on Ukraine could clog the export pipeline from those two major exporters. "I think the market is trying to price in an increasing likelihood that an escalation ... turns into a...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans face pressure on Argentine rains, wheat falls after rally

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures declined on Thursday, as rains across Argentina's farm belt boosted crop prospects, easing concerns about supply disruptions resulting from a severe drought. Wheat lost ground after two days of gains, as snowfall in U.S. Plains improved prospects for the winter crop. "Most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy