Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Related
Emotional vigil in Duxbury addresses mental health following deaths of children
DUXBURY, Mass. — An emotional candlelight vigil in Duxbury addressed mental health two days after the tragedy that claimed the lives of two children and critically injured an infant. Mother 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy remains under police custody at a Boston Hospital in serious condition after a reported suicide attempt.
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Seamstress Brings Joy to Widow & Grandkids
Fabric, stuffing and thread. Three ordinary sewing items. In the hands of one volunteer seamstress near Boston, those three items turned into an extraordinary legacy of love. Usually, AccentCare hospice volunteers only sew one memory bear for families who’ve lost loved ones, so they’re not overwhelmed. But when a special request came in for six, the hospice team knew it had to be answered. And it was…in more ways than one. Patrice was tasked with this epic project. She knew making six precious bears for a recent widow’s grandchildren would take a while.
thejustice.org
The Justice thanks the Brandeis community
There are no words to express the gravity of the tragedy that occurred last semester. We want to restate that we see you, hear you, and will continue to listen to you in every way we can. We will always do our best to report with care and sensitivity to...
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Students Walk Out of Harvard Professor John Comaroff’s First Class of Semester
Students postered the door and walls surrounding Northwest B108, the classroom where Comaroff teaches, with signs calling for his resignation. Students began to file out of Comaroff’s classroom at 3 p.m., chanting slogans like “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”. Signs in the Northwest basement brand Comaroff as...
thejustice.org
Boston/Cambridge Shuttle to resume in February
Editor's note: Justice editor Leah Breakstone '25 contributed to the reporting in this article. In light of the tragic Nov. 19, 2022 shuttle accident, students expressed differing opinions regarding the reimplementation of the Boston/Cambridge shuttle, a service which was suspended after the crash. The University’s updates come just under two months after the shuttle accident last semester.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Wayland families fight to keep buried loved ones where they are despite land sale
WAYLAND - Some family burial sites in Wayland are in jeopardy because of a real estate sale. Christopher Woodcock loves to visit his mother, Marian's gravesite. "My mother had a job selling cosmetics. She worked her butt off making sure my life did not change because my father died and she did a remarkable job of that," Woodcock said. Marian is buried at the Churchyard Memorial Garden that used to belong to The Church of the Holy Spirit in Wayland under the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts."My mother was Pricilla Wilson and my husband was Roderick Carlson Hodgson," Heidi Wilson said. Wilson said...
thejustice.org
The ghosts of the Company F. State Armory
The Company F. State Armory, located on Sharon Street in Waltham, is a gorgeous, vacant brick shell of a building. It contains three crumbling floors, and Watch Community Development Corporation reported it to be roughly 8,000 square feet internally. Sometime in the late fall of 2022, I entered it for a second time — the first had been with a friend, through its open basement. I brought a backpack containing a flashlight, pepper spray, and a bag of plain Lays chips, just in case I was struck by the urge to have a crunchy little snack somewhere amid the splinters.
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
WCVB
Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment
BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
Hey Pedestrians of New England: You Need to Kick This Annoying Habit
I ask, as there appears to be confusion. At least among pedestrians in New England. Imagine this: you’re on Boylston Street along the Boston Common, already saying your prayers as traffic whizzes by you as you attempt to back into a rare open parking space when you have to slam on the brakes.
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Makes Scary Progress to Becoming a Human in Boston, Massachusetts
Whether you are ready for it or not, the future of robotics is here. I feel like I blinked, and, BOOM, robots are just around the corner. Have you seen any?. A few months ago, I encountered my first robot on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire. I think it was Amazon? Or some kind of package delivery...
Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed motivated to give back
PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth teen who fought to relearn how to walk and talk after a sudden brain bleed now hopes to help others. John Brennan knows he's been given a second chance at life. "You should never say you hit rock bottom. There is always deeper you can go," Brennan laughed. He speaks from a very painful experience. One week before his 14th birthday, he was studying in his room when he suffered a brain hemorrhage. "I walked to the door and fell on my back, uncontrollably seizing," he said. John was later diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked...
Healey-Driscoll Administration Appoints Boston Medical Center CEO as Massachusetts Secretary of Health & Human Services
BOSTON – Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll today, January 26, announced they are appointing Kate Walsh, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, as Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. BMC Health System includes Boston...
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
Boston sports stars align during commercial shoot at TD Garden
BOSTON — The sports stars were out at the TD Garden but it wasn’t on the court or on the ice. A group of legends including Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Bruins longtime captain Zdeno Chara were spotted filming a commercial for the sports betting app Draft Kings.
hot969boston.com
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!. Well, congratulations! You did it, Boston! You have one of the top 10 Ugliest Buildings in all of the WORLD. That’s quite an accomplishment!. According to Buildworld.com, Boston came in right in...
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line. The integration opportunities are endless, after Lego announced that Boston will be the site of its North American headquarters. The move will...
vineyardgazette.com
Mass General Brigham Centralizes Management Structure
After reporting a $432 million operating loss for the last fiscal year, Boston-based Mass General Brigham is taking steps to centralize management of its six community hospitals, including Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in what it describes as an effort to improve efficiency and streamline costs. Denise Schepici, who was hired...
Comments / 0