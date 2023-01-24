Read full article on original website
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, and businesses are preparing
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal survey. Some say high interest rates will push the US economy into the recession. Businesses and employees are preparing for the economic downturn. Despite many signs pointing in the right direction —...
CEOs around the world are bracing for a recession — but recent economic numbers leave some room for optimism
Several new surveys suggest corporate leaders have a gloomy outlook, despite fresh signs that the economic picture is brightening.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The 2023 Recession
Most economists questioned some widely followed surveys’ believe there will be a recession this year. Some business executives say the downturn has already started. This recession will have several similarities to most of those in the past and is unlikely to be as bad as The Great Recession. A new PCW survey reflects views commonly […]
JPMorgan Strategists Now See Lower Odds Of Recession, But Economists Disagree
As the markets launch into 2023 with an upward moment, a new analysis from Wall Street firm JPMorgan offers a bullish outlook for the year, concluding that a soft landing could be the most likely outcome. What Happened: Seven of nine asset classes ranging from high-grade bonds to European stocks...
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
GDP data to show economic health amid recession fears
WASHINGTON — Investors, business leaders and everyday Americans will be keeping a close watch on the release of gross domestic product data on Thursday, as inflation eases but recession fears still loom. The data for the final three months of 2022 will show whether the economy continued to expand...
Karine Jean-Pierre touts US economy after asked how Biden will address recession fears
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responds to FOX Business' question on recession fears by touting the economy is "building back up" and "growing."
Biden finally gets a win against inflation
If the trend continues, it could be a boost for President Joe Biden as he gears up for a tough reelection campaign.
GDP Grew Annually At 2.9% In Q4, Despite Recession Fears
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter, slower than the last quarter but above estimates, despite recession concerns.
Market expert predicts a 7% unemployment rate by the end of 2023: ‘That’s recession’
Market expert Mark Tepper breaks down the several economic issues plaguing the U.S.'s housing market and how that could lead to a spike in unemployment.
Many Americans believe inflation will get worse in 2023
Almost half of Americans expect high inflation will remain a concern in 2023 and many think prices for basic goods will continue to increase next year. Here’s how to cut down on high-interest debt.
Economy grows, even as U.S. braces for recession
Fourth-quarter economic growth comes in strong, but serious danger lies ahead.
Unexpected Twist In Tech Layoffs: New Unemployment Claims Drop Amid Positive Economic Growth
Indeed, sweeping layoffs in the tech sector over the last couple of months are troubling, but a curious phenomenon has emerged. The number of new first-time applications for unemployment benefits actually decreased, according to Thursday’s jobs report. What Happened: After seasonal adjustments, initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by...
South Korea's Economy Shrank for the First Time in Two Years, But Growth Is Expected From China's Reopening
Real gross domestic product fell by 0.4% in the final quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Korea. Goldman Sachs economist Goohoon Kwon said the drop seen in trade will likely pick up from a fully reopened Chinese economy. South Korea's benchmark Kospi stock...
How to tell if a recession hits in 2023. Keep a close eye on unemployment, consumer spending
If recession hits in 2023, unemployment will rise, jobs will be lost, consumer spending will fall. But it won't be as bad as the last two downturns.
